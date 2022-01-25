Republic Day 2022: Unvaccinated People, Children Below 15 Years Old Not Allowed And Other COVID Restrictions

Republic Day will be held on January 26, 2022, and the parade will start at 10.20 AM, which will move from Vijay Chowk and proceed to Red Fort Grounds. Here are some of the COVID restrictions which are in place. CHECK them out.

As India is all set to celebrate the 73rd Republic Day on the 26th of January, the Delhi Police have issued guidelines for people who will be attending the R- Day parade in the national capital. The country is currently in the grip of the third wave of COVID-19, which has challenged the daily activities of the people to a great level. Taking cognizance of the country's COVID-19 pandemic situation, an official statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday informed that the Republic day celebration, scheduled to be held on Wednesday will see increased restrictions and a reduction in the number of guests amid rising cases of the novel coronavirus nationally.

India's 73rd Republic Day Guidelines You Need To Follow

A contingent of five Central Asian nations, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan has arrived in Delhi to participate in the event. Here are some of the restrictions and guidelines which are in place for people who are going to attend the Republic Day parade.

All the attendees must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and All the attendees will have to show their vaccination certificates to enter the venue. Children below 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the function People will have to adhere to all Covid-protocols , such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, at the programme on Rajpath on January 26. There will be compulsory checking of temperature for all the attendees at the R-Day parade. Only attendees with the invitation cards will be allowed to enter the venue. No standing spectators will be allowed. Medical teams will be deployed outside each enclosure to ensure the health safety of visitors.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Police wrote: "It is necessary to have both doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine. Visitors are requested to bring their vaccination certificate."

#DelhiPolice requests all the visitors to the #RepublicDay2022 celebration to follow #COVID-19 appropriate behaviours and co-operate with the security staff.@CPDelhipic.twitter.com/7GbLMKTHJB Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) January 23, 2022

The national Covid vaccination programme, which initially started with health care and frontline workers on January 16 last year, was gradually extended for all those above 18 years of age. From this month, children in the age group of 15-18 years started getting vaccinated, and healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities are being given 'precaution' doses, amid a spike in cases due to the Omicron variant.

(With inputs from Agencies)

