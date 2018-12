A four-day meeting of experts in military medicine from Asean countries, being co-chaired by India and Myanmar, will be held here from Sunday, an official spokesman of the Central Command said on Saturday.

The objective is to establish better cooperation in medical operations amongst the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) countries — Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Brunei and Laos — and the Asean Plus countries — US, Russia, China, Australia, Japan and South Korea — for civil support by military operations other than war, especially humanitarian assistance and disaster response missions, the official added.

There will be an expert working group on military medicine, 4th bilateral talks between India and Myanmar, a table-top exercise and planning for field training exercises encompassing broad themes.

Around 50 delegates from various countries and officers from India’s Army Medical Corps are likely to participate in the event.

The central theme of the event is towards establishing preparedness and response mechanisms to manage mass casualties and outbreak of infectious diseases resulting from large-scale disasters as also to facilitate synergy, better understanding, increase the capability of the combined operations amongst the Armed Forces of Asean member states and Asean Plus countries.

Source: IANS