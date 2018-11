Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc. is proactively working towards eradicating the mosquito spread diseases globally. Efforts in the same direction can be seen in California’s Fresno, as reported by Blomberg.

Although this is one of the many healthcare and life sciences campaigns of the company, eradication of mosquito-borne disease is considered as serious stuff by Alphabet. Through Verily and other branches of the company, Alphabet is investigating smart contact lenses, artificial intelligence applications for health care, and the molecular mechanisms of aging.

Verily Life Sciences, Alphabet Inc.’s subsidiary, are conducting tests which involves releasing swarms of male Aedes aegpypti mosquitoes infected with a bacterium that causes their off-springs from never hatching. This mosquito species is considered to be among the deadliest in the world, responsible for spreading diseases like dengue and chikungunya. If the company’s test’s become successful in Fresno, the efforts will be expanded to areas across the globe inhabited by mosquitoes spreading dengue and other diseases.

Aedes aegpypti (also known as yellow fever mosquito) are an invasive species and had arrived in Fresno back in 2013. Company’s previous efforts to eliminate the mosquitoes proved unsuccessful.

Jodi Holeman, the scientific services director for Fresno County’s Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District, reportedly said in the Bloomberg report that, “After we detected it, we did a massive and extensive effort to prevent the mosquito from establishing and eliminate it. We were not successful, in any way, shape or form.”

As per the Bloomberg, the program has reduced the population of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes by up to 95 percent this year and therefore infected mosquitoes being used by Verily Life Sciences could be the solution. Jacob Crawford, a senior scientist with Alphabet’s Verily Life Sciences, explained that the infected mosquitoes were bred in the company’s automated mosquito rearing system.