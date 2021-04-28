From May 1 India will open COVID-19 vaccination for all citizens above the age of 18 years. As fresh cases continue to inundate the Indian healthcare system daily this is seen as an essential step to bring the virus to its knees. In view of this the Union Government has announced that registration for the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination for everyone above 18 years will start from 4 p.m. Wednesday. Today morning Aarogya Setu Government's mobile application for contact tracing and Adissemination of medical advisories to contain spread of Covid tweeted: Registration for 18 plus to begin on http://cowin.gov.in