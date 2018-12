Are you a red meat lover? If yes, then you must know that eating red meat almost regularly may increase levels of trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO), which is a chemical generated in the gut and associated with a higher risk of heart disease.

Recently, a research conducted by the researchers at the Cleveland Clinic and the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) has revealed the same. During the study, 113 healthy men and women were enrolled and followed to know whether or not different sources of dietary protein like red meat, white meat, or non-meat sources had different effects on TMAO production.

All the subjects were on these three diets for a month. The diet included around 8 ounces of steak or two quarter-pound beef patties. Scientists found that those who ate a diet rich in red meat had triple the TMAO levels then those who eat a diet rich in either white meat or mostly plant-based proteins. However, after increased TMAO levels, switching to either a white meat or non-meat diet for another month significantly lowered the TMAO levels.

During digestion, TMAO is formed by the gut bacteria. It also partly comes from nutrients that are found in red meat. Though, the already known fact suggests that red meat contains saturated fat that lead to heart disease. However, the new study claims that TMAO may also be the reason behind the increased risk of the condition.

Therefore, it is recommended to include more healthy foods in your diet like vegetables and fruits. These contains vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber. Also, they are low in calories. Moreover, whole grains can be included in the diet as these are a good source of fiber and other nutrients that play a role in regulating blood pressure and heart health. Lean meat, fish and poultry, eggs, and low-fat dairy products are some of the best sources of protein.