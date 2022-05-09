Red Alert, Curfew In Delhi Soon? Capital Reports 1,422 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate Rises To 5.34%

Red Alert, Total Curfew In Delhi Soon? Capital Reports 1,422 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate Rises To 4.34%

The Delhi government follows a Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in order to control the COVID surge in the city. Read on to learn more about it.

"COVID-19 is here to stay and the world will slowly learn to live with this deadly virus infection," experts have been cautioning people against taking COVID safety protocols leniently. In the last few weeks, cases have gone up suddenly in the country, with states like Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu being the worst hit.

COVID-19 | Delhi reports 1,422 new cases, zero deaths, and 1,438 recoveries. Active cases 5,939, cumulative positivity rate 4.98% pic.twitter.com/lPUTEjWL7k ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2022

Will Govt Re-Impose Red Alert or A Curfew In Delhi?

Delhi has been witnessing a sharp rise in daily cases. In the last 24 hours, the city has logged 1,422 new cases of infections. With the rising number of daily cases, the COVID positivity rate has also gone up suddenly in the national capital. There are rising speculations about a possible night/weekend curfew, closure of schools and colleges, and shops of non-essential items amidst the spike in cases. But will there be any re-imposition of COVID restrictions? What happens when the positivity rate rises? Let's learn how the government plans on re-imposing restrictions in cities facing the COVID surge.

According to the latest reports by the Union Health Ministry, the city's COVID positivity rate has inched to 5.34 per cent. The city reported 1,407 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.72 per cent and two deaths on Saturday. It had on Friday logged 1,656 COVID-19 cases, the highest since February 4, while the positivity rate stood at 5.39 per cent. Now, let's know how COVID restrictions are decided by the government.

What Happens When Positivity Rate Rises?

The Delhi government follows a Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in order to control the COVID surge in the city. This four-stage Graded response Action Plan (GRAP) suggests that the 'red' alert will kick in if the positivity rate crosses 5% for two consecutive days. This can also lead to a 'total curfew' and halting most economic activities.

A total curfew or a red alert can also mean that there will be more restrictions in the city, such as -

Restricted movement of the people at the night as well as on weekends. All the shops and stores that are dealing with non-essential goods and services will remain shut. Malls and weekly markets will remain shut to avoid public gatherings. Restaurants and malls will remain shut and only delivery of essential items will be allowed. Hotels, movie theatres, bars, yoga centres, gyms and beauty salons will remain shut too.

However, as of now, there is no news about a complete lockdown or a red alert in the city. Delhi Health Minister has also issued guidelines for the common people to stay safe from infection. The guideline includes abiding by the basic safety protocols - keep your masks on, sanitize your hands, maintain social distancing, and get vaccinated.

India's COVID Fight Is Still On!

Meanwhile, India has logged a total of 3,451 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total to over 4.30 crore, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The active cases stood at 20,635 and constituted 0.05 per cent of total infections. With 3,079 recoveries reported, the recovery rate stood at 98.74 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)

