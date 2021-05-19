Researchers say that this is of concern because in 30 per cent of these patients, the blood clot can travel to the lung and be possibly fatal.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen that the virus can affect many organs of an infected person. Despite being primarily a respiratory disease, its many symptoms indicated that it could affect other body parts, including the brain, too. Now, researchers from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School are reporting the first instance of the COVID-19 virus triggering a rare recurrence of potentially serious blood clots in infected people’s arms. This discovery can improve the understanding of how inflammation caused by COVID-19 can lead to upper extremity blood clots and provide scientists with a better method of treating them. This case study is part of a larger Rutgers study of 1,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients who were admitted and discharged between March and May 2020. The journal Viruses published this study. Also Read - Blood clot following Covishield shot: Ministry of Health lists symptoms to look out for post COVID-19 vaccination

Lower extremity deep vein thrombosis a known complication

Scientists have already alerted people about lower extremity deep vein thrombosis as a result of COVID-19 infection. But this is the first study in which COVID-19 triggered a recurrence in the upper arm of an active 85-year-old man who had a prior diagnosis of upper extremity blood clots. Also Read - 26 cases of blood clot after Covishield shot: Minor side effect of COVID-19 vax, says National AEFI

Blood clots rare in active, healthy patients

According to researchers involved in the study, the patient presented to his primary care physician with complaints of swelling in his left arm. He was sent to the hospital for further management. At the hospital, he was diagnosed with an upper arm blood clot and an asymptomatic COVID-19 infection. His oxygen levels were within normal limits and researchers say that he was hospitalized only for the management of the upper extremity deep vein blood clot. Researchers make a note here that blood clots are often preceded by chronic inflammatory conditions which are made worse immobility. It is very rare in healthy and active patients. Also Read - World Hypertension Day: High Blood Pressure Makes You More Vulnerable To Covid; Doctor Advises Steps To Manage It

Blood clots can travel to lungs and cause death

Usually, deep vein thrombosis is very common in the legs and only about 10 per cent of blood clots occur in the arms. Moreover, only about 9 per cent cases recur. Researchers say that this is of concern because in 30 per cent of these patients, the blood clot can travel to the lung and be possibly fatal. They also add that other disabling complications include persistent swelling, pain and arm fatigue.

A few takeaways from this study

This study has a few suggestions for clinicians as well as patients. We list them here.

Clinicians should test for both deep vein thrombosis and COVID-19 in patients who present with complaints of unexplained swelling.

Patients who test positive for COVID-19 should seek medical attention if they have declining oxygen levels, shortness of breath and any unexplained swelling.

Be vigilant is you have an earlier diagnosis of deep vein thrombosis or any chronic medical illness that may cause blood clots. You have a higher risk for recurrence of a deep vein thrombus if you catch the COVID-19 infection.

