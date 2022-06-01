Rectal Prolapse: Don’t Hide This Condition As It Can Lead To Severe Complications

Many women feel shy to speak about rectal prolapse and ignore it till the condition gets serious. Below are the symptoms of rectal prolapse women should watch out for.

Rectal prolapse is a condition in which the rectum (the lower end of the large intestine) falls from its normal position within the body and comes out through the anus. According to doctors, people over 50 years are at higher risk for rectal prolapse. This is because when people are in their 50s and 60s, digestive problems like constipation increase, which in turn put them at higher risk for rectal prolapse. Changes in lifestyle, diet, diseases, and intake of medication can become a risk of something going wrong in our digestive system.

However, many women with rectal prolapse ignore it as they feel shy to discuss or talk about the condition, leading to severe complications.

Dr. Sandip Banerjee, Laparoscopic & Bariatric Surgeon, Apollo Spectra Delhi, said, "People do not understand rectal prolapse in the beginning, also many women ignore and feel shy to speak on rectal prolapse till it gets serious. In such a situation, as soon as you feel its symptoms, they should get it checked by their doctor."

Rectal prolapse can lead to depression

Talking about the treatment, Dr. Banerjee mentioned the case of a 52-year-old Delhi woman with rectal prolapse who was successfully treated at Apollo Spectra Hospital.

The patient, Seema Sharma, had started facing physical discomfort while walking or standing for a long time due to rectal prolapse, but she was still shy to speak about the condition. This problem gradually became so prominent that she went into depression and even started taking anti-depressant pills. At this point, her family got so worried that they decided to take a doctor's opinion for her condition.

Dr. Banerjee recalled, "On arrival, the patient couldn't walk with ease or stand properly. After complete evaluation including blood and Imaging test confirmed rectal prolapse. Prolapse is seen when any body part slips or falls down from its normal position. Rectal prolapse is when one's rectum which is the last section of the large intestine tends to drop down or slide out of the anus. Such rectal prolapse cases are very rare and are quite challenging in treating. The challenge lies in correcting it in the wake of weak pelvic floor muscles which is difficult because a slight abdominal pressure can lose the surgical work in the initial months. In this case, the added challenge was the patient's cooperation which was initially difficult as she was suffering from depression."

"She underwent laparoscopic Ventral Mesh Rectopexy wherein Laparoscopically 4 small keyholes each measuring half cm were made and through those holes, her loose rectal wall was pulled and fixed with a covering mesh. The next day after surgery she was discharged. After the successful surgery, the patient is perfectly fine and leading her normal life with no fear and embarrassment of rectum posing out. She is also recovering from depression," the doctor added.

Watch out for the symptoms of rectal prolapse

Symptoms of rectal prolapse can vary from person to person depending on its cause. But some things can be seen in everyone such as:

First of all, the anus protrudes outwards, and a red bulge may be felt in it. This can happen during or after a bowel movement.

You may feel slight changes and pain in the normal position of standing and walking.

Pain in the anus and rectum

Bleeding from the inner lining of the rectum.

Leaking of mucus, blood, and stool from the anus.

Feeling of a bulge from the anus after coughing, sneezing, or lifting

Pressing to start or end a bowel movement

Having abdominal pain

Frequent constipation

Itching in the anus

If you experience any of these symptoms, get it checked by a doctor soon. Negligence can lead to severe complications, the doctor noted.