Have you recently recovered from the novel coronavirus? Are you worried about getting re-infected by the new strain? There’s a good news for you then. People who recover from COVID-19 are protected against the novel coronavirus for at least six months and likely much longer. Yes you read it right. A new study has revealed that the immune system evolves long after the infection and may block even mutant forms of the virus such as the South African variant. Published in the journal Nature the researchers noted that antibodies are produced by immune cells that keep evolving apparently due to