The current pandemic still shows no signs of retreating even after the best efforts of all across the world. Cases continue to spike across the world with places where things seem to have gotten a little better reporting new cases almost every day. This is a disease like no other and scientists are at a loss as to how to deal with it. They also do not have any data to fall back on.

COVID-19 has confounded scientists with new symptoms that at first glance seems to have no connection to the diseases. Initially thought to be a respiratory ailment, this highly contagious disease usually comes with fever, sore throat, fatigue and breathing difficulties. Gradually more and more new symptoms started showing up. Some people came in with muscle pain and diarrhea. Children started developing inflammatory symptoms and bluish toes. Now, doctors are puzzled by the appearance of different kinds of rashes on some people who tested positive for COVID-19. Acknowledging that rashes are symptoms of COVID-19, Spanish doctor conducted a study on 375 patients to study this development.

Wide variety of rashes in COVID-19 patients, say experts

They found that these rashes are more common in younger patients and it lasts for many days. According to the researchers, rashes are common in some viral infections. Chicken pox is an example of this. But what is different here is the sheer variety of these COVID-19-induced rashes. They say that it is very strange 'to see several different rashes – and some of them are quite specific'.

All participants of this study were already hospitalised with respiratory symptoms. Let us see the different kind of rashes that may appear in individuals who get the COVID-19 infection.

Maculopapules

Be alert for small, raised and flat red bumps named maculopapules. These rashes can last for around seven days. Doctors notice that these rashes were common in more severe cases and appeared around the same time as other symptoms.

Nettle rash

These are raised pink or white rashes. It is often itchy. Look for rashes that resemble this. This kind of rash is mostly found on the body of patients. But it can sometimes appear on the hands too.

COVID toe

This rash is usually found on the toes of children. But it can be there on hands too. It looks like chilblains or frost bite. It is more common in younger patients with milder cases. Another peculiarity is that it appeared in the later stages of infection and lasted for around 12 days.

Blisters

Small blisters may also make an appearance on the limbs and trunk of positive patients. These rashes are often itchy. You will see them mostly in middle-aged patients. Generally, these rashes shows up even before any other symptoms and lasted for around ten days.

Necrosis rash

You can call this “Livedo/necrosis” rash. Here the skin takes on a blotchy look. It acquires a net-like pattern and change colour to red or blue. This is usually because of bad blood circulation. This is more common in older patients who are hospitalized with severe severe infection.