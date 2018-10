Imagine reading someone else’s mind in the wink of an eye. No, it is not a fairy tale and being able to read one’s mind will soon be a reality. All thanks to BrainNet, a system that allows an actual exchange of thoughts between brains. It all began when the researchers from University of Washington used a gear in 2015 to connect two people through a brain-to-brain interface, highlighted a recent media report. The modern version of BrainNet allows three people to take part in a conversation using brain-to-brain network.

The media report stated that the participants are able to play a collaborative Tetris-like game with the help of BrainNet. Explaining how this network runs, the experts say that the network uses a combination of electroencephalograms for recording electrical activity and trans-cranial magnetic stimulation for sending information.

According to experts, BrainNet is different from telepathy. This is because BrainNet needs external intervention and can only send one bit of data at a time. With more technological advancements, BrainNet’s sending capability can be scaled up to transmit more complex thoughts across groups.