Rare Nose-Bleed Fever Enters India: 55-Year-Old Gujarat Woman Dies of Complications, 1 More Tests Positive

The deadly nose-bleed fever, also known as Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever virus (CCHFV) has taken 18 lives in Iraq this year.

Even as India prepares for the fourth wave of COVID-19, with some states experiencing a surge in daily cases, reports of nose-bleed fever have surfaced from Gujarat. In the last week, India has reported two cases of nose-bleed fever, including the death of a 55-year-old woman. The deadly nose-bleed fever, also known as Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever virus (CCHFV) has taken 18 lives in Iraq this year. Experts have also alerted the nation about the fast spreading virus. "Nose-bleed fever is spreading at an alarming rate in Iraq. People should follow the safety measures to stay safe," an expert was quoted as saying.

Both the cases were reported from Bhavnagar in Gujarat in March and April respectively, Dr Pragya Yadav, scientist and group leader of Maximum Containment Laboratory at NIV, Pune, told a leading newspaper.

India's first nose-bleed fever victim who died of the virus' complications had suffered rapid and severe internal and external bleeding, said the doctors who handled the case. Talking about how the lady contracted the virus, sources said that the used to look after livestock at her house and was later found to be infected following the tick bite. According to the reports, the first case in India was reported in March in a 39-year-old man, a construction worker, who survived. The man used to rear livestock at his house.

Nose-Bleed Fever Outbreak: Is India Ready?

The fever that can bleed you to death is considered to have the highest mortality rate. Studies show that it can kill nearly 2 out of 5 people infected with the virus. However, the arrival of this virus in India, especially at a time when COVID cases are on the rise, is a challenging call for healthcare workers. Is India ready for another virus outbreak? Speaking to the media, a top scientist of the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) said that India is fully equipped to handle the virus.

Nose-Bleed Fever Symptoms

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has listed some of the common symptoms of the rare nose-bleed fever infection. Check them out HERE:

Fever Chills Shudders Myalgia Headaches Nausea and vomits Abdominal pain Arthralgia.

After a few days bleeding from mucous membranes, hematomas, ecchymosis, melena, hematuria, nose bleeding, vaginal bleeding, bradycardia, thrombocytopenia, and leukopenia can also happen.

(With inputs from agencies)