Rare Flesh Eating Bacteria Nearly Kills A Woman In UK

A woman in UK nearly died, days after giving birth. Doctors diagnose that she was infected by a flesh eating bacteria that could have killed her.

A 27-year-old woman from the United Kingdom almost died right after getting infected with necrotizing Fasciitis, a flesh eating bacteria. According to reports by UK media, Charleigh Chatterton had just given birth to a baby girl without any complications after which she developed a rash on her stomach and was rushed back to the hospital.

The doctors ran diagnostic tests and found out that she was has been infected with necrotizing fasciitis and her chances of survival is very bleak. While the doctors conducted more testes on her, her conditions kept deteriorating and she was unable to remain conscious. After the doctors got the test results back, they stated that the woman required immediate surgery to remove the large amount of dead tissue in order to stop the flesh-eating bacteria from spreading further in the body. Her diagnosis was apparently at the nick of the time and the doctors were able to conduct the surgical removal of the dead tissues.

Symptoms Experienced By The UK Woman

Doctors reported that she had a rash on her stomach.

When she touched the rash, temperature felt very hot like a boiling kettle.

She was constantly struggling to stay conscious.

Necrotising Fasciitis: More About This Disease

Necrotising fasciitis is not a common medical and surgical emergency but it is also not very rare. According to a survey, about 500 people in UK get infected by this disease on a yearly basis. Let us know what this bacterium is and how it affects humans:

This bacterium affects the tissue that is beneath the skin.

It can lead to a minor injury.

If not treated immediately, it can become life-threatening.

Symptoms may be similar to early flu, or a rash, committing swelling in different areas of the body.

It could cause dizziness and confusion.

Lastly, it can progress very quickly and lead to serious problems such as blood poisoning (sepsis) and organ failure.

