Days after some countries raised concerns over an increasing number of blood clotting disorder incidents being reported among the recipients of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccines the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention on Thursday have confirmed 28 cases including six in men of an unusual blood clotting disorder in adults who have received the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. Rare Blood Clotting Disorder - What You Need To Know According to the CDC the patients reportedly developed a rare blood clotting disorder post getting vaccinated with the J&J COVID vaccine. This unusual blood clotting is also known as Thrombosis