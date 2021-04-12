The use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has been halted in many European countries following reports of blood clots linked to the vaccine. Now, a new research has found a rare antibody reaction in a few people who got the AstraZeneca vaccine. According to the study results published in The New England Journal of Medicine, some participants who developed blood clots after getting the AstraZeneca jabs had produced antibodies that activated their platelets, a blood component involved in clotting. However, the researchers didn’t know yet why the rare reaction occurred. Based on the findings, they concluded that the AstraZeneca vaccine, previously known as ChAdOx1 nCov-19, can result in the rare development of immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia mediated by platelet-activating antibodies against platelet factor 4 (PF4), which clinically mimics autoimmune heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. Also Read - Delhi Records Highest One-day Spike, 37 Doctors At Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Test Positive

Blood clotting a “very rare” side effect of AstraZeneca vaccine

The European Medicines Agency had suggested to revise the vaccine’s labelling to include the clotting disorder as a “very rare” side effect of the vaccine. AstraZeneca also wrote on its website that it was “actively collaborating with the regulators to implement these changes to the product information and is already working to understand the individual cases, epidemiology and possible mechanisms that could explain these extremely rare events.” Also Read - Occurrence of Blood Clots After Receiving AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine 'Plausible': WHO

A research team from Norway had reported five cases of development of severe venous thromboembolism in unusual sites and concomitant thrombocytopenia that occurred 7 to 10 days after the Covid-19 vaccination. Earlier this month, the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency had confirmed that 30 cases of blood clots associated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in Britain, out of which seven died. But Britain’s medicines regulator maintained that the risk is “very small” and that people should continue to take the vaccine. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also been stressing on the fact that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh any risks and there was no reason to stop using AstraZeneca jabs. The WHO’s vaccines advisory committee is collecting and examining the safety data. Last month, the organisation had rejected any causal link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and clotting disorder. In India, AstraZeneca vaccine is locally developed under the brand name ‘Covishield’ by the Serum Institute of India. It is one of the two vaccines currently being administered to the eligible population. Also Read - New Covid-19 variants infiltrating Indian population more dangerous, infectious

With inputs from agencies