Rapid Monkeypox Spread In India To Lumpy Skin Disease Virus Outbreak In Gujarat: Top Health Headlines of the Day

From monkeypox cases rising in India to lumpy skin disease in Gujarat, let's take a quick look at what made headlines today.

Health News of The Day | From the national capital registering back-to-back two cases of the highly infectious monkeypox virus infection in 24 hours, to lumpy skin disease spreading in Gujarat and COVID-19 resurgence in the United States. The world is currently fighting several health challenges at the moment. Let's take a quick look at what made headlines today.

Third Monkeypox Case CONFIRMED In Delhi

The national capital confirmed the 3rd monkeypox case on Tuesday. According to the reports, the infected man is admitted to the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital. Taking cognizance of the situation, Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya said that a national task force has been set up to monitor the development of diagnostics and vaccines. "Till date eight cases of the disease have been detected in India, out of which five have foreign travel history," Mr Mandaviya said in the Rajya Sabha. Read the complete news on monkeypox cases rising in Delhi HERE.

Kerala Reports 5th Monkeypox Case

On Tuesday, Kerala reported another case of the highly infectious monkeypox virus. A 30-year-old man, who came to Kerala from UAE last month, has tested positive for monkeypox, making him the fifth case of the virus from the southern state. With this, the total number of cases in the country rose to 7th. This comes a day after the national capital logged the 6th case of the infection. Read more about the monkeypox outbreak in India HERE.

Lumpy Skin Disease Outbreak: Mass Cattle Deaths Trigger Panic In Rajasthan

Nine districts of Rajasthan are on a high alert after the death of over 2,500 cattle heads due to lumpy skin disease. According to a senior official in the animal husbandry department, "While over 2,500 cattle heads have died due to the viral disease, around 50,000 more have been infected. The viral infection has already spread to nine districts, mostly adjoining Gujarat which has become the epicentre of the disease."

How Does Monkeypox Spread? WHO Clarifies

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday clarified that the current health threat of monkeypox infection is not a 'gay disease'. "It is important to note that the risk of monkeypox is not limited to men who have sex with men. Anyone who has close contact with someone who is infectious is at risk. However, given that the virus is being identified in these communities, learning about monkeypox will help ensure that as few people as possible are affected and that the outbreak can be stopped," read the WHO's public health advice. Read more about the monkeypox virus and its transmission process HERE.

Pandemic Is Not Over Yet: India Logs 13,734 New Cases, 34 Deaths

India on Tuesday reported a total of 13,734 new cases of the COVID-19 infection. In the last 24 hours, the country also logged 34 deaths, taking the total tally to 5,26,430. Warning the people against the new variants, experts said, "COVID-19 pandemic is not over, people must accept that the virus will keep mutating and thus there will be new variants to cause re-infection." Get all the Live updates on COVID-19 HERE.

Diarrhoea Kills 17 In Odisha and 9 In Arunachal Pradesh

Several states of India are dealing with diarrhoea outbreaks amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and rising monkeypox cases. In a report, the health ministry of Odisha has confirmed that a total of 17 people have lost their lives due to diarrhoea in seven districts of Odisha so far. The disease has also killed as many as 9 people in Arunachal Pradesh as well. Read more about the diarrhoea outbreak in India HERE.

