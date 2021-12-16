Rapid Increase In Omicron Cases Imminent, Intensify Vaccination Efforts: ECDC Urges Countries

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has also warned countries not to dismiss Omicron as mild.

The Omicron variant of coronavirus, which the World Health Organization labeled a "variant of concern" on November 26, is spreading faster than any other variant, according to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Speaking to reporter on Tuesday, he said that cases of Omicron have been reported in more than 77 countries, but it has "probably" spread to most nations undetected.

Meanwhile, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has predicted a rapid increase in the number of Omicron cases, and urged countries to rapidly intensify their vaccination efforts and other measures to slow down the spread of the virus.

Community transmission of Omicron in the EU

According to ECDC Director Andrea Ammon, as many as 2,629 Omicron cases had been confirmed in 27 countries in the EU and the European Economic Area (EEA). The number indicates that there is already community transmission, and modeling predictions suggest that a further rapid increase is imminent, she said.

The European Union's (EU) health watchdog has urged countries to act fast to minimise the infection rate. "Countries should ramp up efforts to increase full vaccination in people not yet vaccinated or only partially vaccinated, as well as to administer booster doses to all eligible as soon as possible," Xinhua news agency quoted Ammon as saying.

But Ammon noted that vaccination alone is not enough to prevent the impact of the Omicron variant as "there will be no time to address the vaccination gaps that still exist".

Therefore, she also urged countries to rapidly reintroduce and strengthen other measures as well.

Do not underestimate Omicron as mild: WHO

WHO chief Tedros has also warned countries not to dismiss Omicron as mild. Omicron may cause less severe disease, but the sheer number of cases indicates it could once again overwhelm unprepared health systems, he said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

In India, Omicron has been detected in one more state. On Wednesday, West Bengal reported its first case of Omicron as a seven-year-old boy from Malda tested positive for the coronavirus variant. The boy had arrived at Hyderabad from Abu Dhabi with his father and sister on December 11, and then arrived at Kolkata on the same day. His sample was sent for genome sequencing, after he was found positive at Hyderabad.

Two other persons, one from Kenya and other from Somalia, were also found positive for Omicron in Hyderabad on Wednesday. They had arrived in the city three days ago.