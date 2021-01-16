Th novel coronavirus has millions of lives across the world and it can affect anyone. But some people are more susceptible to get infected by the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Elderly people and those with co-morbidities are a greater risk of severe complications or death. But the study published in the JCI Insight journal indicates that a relatively simple and rapid blood test could predict which patients with COVID-19 are at highest risk of severe complications or death. This Rapid Blood Test Predicts The Severity Of The COVID-19 Patient Within A Day Researchers including one of Indian origin