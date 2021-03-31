The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will conduct random COVID-19 tests of passengers coming from states where there has been a surge in cases recently said the Delhi airport's operator DIAL on Wednesday. The Centre had on Tuesday said the COVID-19 situation is turning from bad to worse and is a huge cause for worry especially for some states warning that the whole country is at risk and any complacency at this stage will have heavy costs. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) stated on Twitter on Wednesday As per the latest government mandate DDMA shall conduct random COVID-19 testing