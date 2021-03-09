Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19 confirmed his mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor on social media. She wrote “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes Ranbir has tested positive for COVID-19. He is one medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions.” Earlier today Ranbir’s uncle Randhir Kapoor had informed netizens that the actor is not keeping well but could not confirm if the “Barfi” actress is suffering from coronavirus or not. He told the media “I believe he is not well but I am not sure about