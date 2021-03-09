Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19, confirmed his mother and veteran actress, Neetu Kapoor on social media. She wrote, “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes Ranbir has tested positive for COVID-19. He is one medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions.” Also Read - COVID-19 vaccine: Teeth chattering to unusual sweating, women report worse side effects

Earlier today, Ranbir’s uncle Randhir Kapoor had informed netizens that the actor is not keeping well but could not confirm if the “Barfi” actress is suffering from coronavirus or not. He told the media, “I believe he is not well, but I am not sure about the nature of the illness. I am not in town,” he said. Neetu Kapoor was also tested positive for COVID-19 last year, one among several Bollywood stars. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, some Abhishek and daughter-in-law also tested positive for the coronavirus. Also Read - "Covaxin is safe and has no side effects:" says Lancet Study

With the news of Ranbir Kapoor getting COVID confirmed, people need to be extra careful. According to media reports, the number of COVID cases in Mumbai increased by over 1000 for the sixth consecutive day on Monday. With more cases confirmed, it is important to continue practising precautionary measures. Also Read - Thousands received wrong dosage of COVID-19 vaccine Pfizer in US: Report

Pandemic Is Not Over Yet, You Should Be Careful

In a statement released by WHO, vaccines may be able to end the acute phase of the pandemic by the end of 2021, but the virus may continue to exist for a long time. The executive director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Program, Dr Michael Ryan, said that it would be “premature and unrealistic to think that we are going to finish with the virus by the end of the year.” Since the officials have pointed it out, it is important to follow appropriate precaution to avoid spreading the infection: