Ram Vilas Vedanti Dies at 67: Senior Ram Janmabhoomi Leader, Cause of Death Revealed

Senior Ramjanmabhoomi movement leader Ram Vilas Vedanti passed away at the age of 67, causing widespread grief across political and religious circles. Prominent face of the Ayodhya movement, Vedanti was known for his firm ideology, powerful speeches, and lifelong dedication to the Ram Temple cause. News of his death shocked everyone across India, and people were paying tribute to him. Other leaders, devotees and supporters remember him as a committed Ram Bhakt who stayed till the end of the moment during the most decisive years that held in shaping the Indian modern history.

Who Was Ram Vilas Vedanti

Ram Vilas Vedanti was a senior Hindu religious leader and person who served as the President of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, playing an important role in advocating for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He also served as fomer member of Parliament and was considered actively involved in religious and socio-political discourse of decades. And during in the time of Ram Janma Bhoomi moment, Vedanti appeared as one of the most vocal and recognisable leaders, helping collecting public support across the country. Following the Supreme Court verdict and beginning of temple construction, Vedanthi continues to emphasise the spiritual significance of Ayodhya. According to the sources, his last rites are decided to be performed in Ayodhya, showing the grief in the city. His death marks the end of an era, and his contribution to India's one of the most important religious moment will always be remembered and discussed with his name.

Ram Vilas Vedanti Cause Of Death

Ram Vilas Vedanti passed away due to a heart attack. He was in Reva, Madhya Pradesh, when his health suddenly started to deteriorate. According to the sources, he was also going through serious medical problems, including blood poisoning and kidney-related issues, which worsened his condition. He was taken to the hospital and attempts were reportedly made to shift him with via air ambulance for advanced treatment. But because of extremely poor weather conditions and low visibility, the transfer could not happen on time. His condition start to deteriorate rapidly and later, doctors declared him shot dead. Sudden news of his death was really shocking for his devote and other leaders.