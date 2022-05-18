Rajasthan Woman's Eyelids Nibbled By Rats In ICU: What to Know About Rat Bite

Woman's eyelids gnawed by rats at a Rajasthan hospital. (Image Courtesy: ANI/Twitter)

Doctors have confirmed that the patient is currently undergoing treatment at Rajasthan hospital's ICU.

In a shocking incident, a paralysed woman who was in the Intense Care Unit (ICU) at a hospital in Rajasthan, was nibbled by rats. Doctors have confirmed that the patient is currently undergoing treatment. The woman is a resident of the Kota railway colony. Registering a complaint against the hospital authorities, the woman's husband said that the horrific incident showed that the government and the state health department have been negligent.

"The need of the hour is that the government should take concrete action against those who have been negligent. He further added, "If any mishap happens, it is expected that it will not be repeated. But the case of the death of newborn babies inside the Kota hospital and now the eyes of a paralyzed woman being gnawed by a rat proves the gross negligence of the hospital administration."

Rajasthan | A woman admitted to stroke ward of MBS Hospital, Kota was bitten in her eyes allegedly by a rat last night Dy Superintendant says, "We'll probe. We've monthly pesticide control. If anything like that happened, it's responsibility of staff. Her attendant was with her" pic.twitter.com/sYkAOGvPO9 ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 17, 2022

Expressing deep concerns over poor health facilities in the hospital, Samir Tondon, Deputy Superintendant at MBS Hospital, Kota, said, "Roopvati Bai is a 55-year-old patient who is admitted to the stroke unit for the past 45 days. She is suffering from Guillain-Barr syndrome. Last night, a rat bit her in her right eye. We will probe the incident."

He further added, "We'll probe. We've monthly pesticide control. If anything like that happened, it's the responsibility of the staff. Her attendant was with her."

(With inputs from agencies)

