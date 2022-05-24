Rajasthan On High Alert Over Monkeypox Outbreak, Advisory Issued For Passengers Travelling From Affected Countries

As the world continues to reel under coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impacts, there are a rising number of cases associated with another virulent virus called monkeypox. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed that the virus is present in over 12 countries, and can be a cause of worry for the healthcare workers if proper care is not taken at the earliest.

The Indian government has also tightened the travel rules for passengers coming in from countries which are currently reporting cases of the monkeypox virus. In the latest development, the Rajasthan government has issued a new travel advisory for all those passengers who are coming from Europe, Australia, the USA, and Canada into the state.

The Medical Health Department of Rajasthan has also asked the airport authorities to screen the passengers and send the samples of the suspects to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. Take a look at the highlights from the updated advisory:

All the passengers who will be coming into Rajasthan from these destinations - Europe, Australia, USA, and Canada, will have to go through a compulsory screening process. If any of the passengers test positive for the monkeypox virus, proper contract tracing will be conducted for that passenger. The one who will test positive will also have to undergo self-isolation.

Monkeypox Virus- What We Know So Far

Monkeypox virus is a viral infection which was so far most common in the regions of West and Central Africa. The infection is caused by the monkeypox virus which belongs to the group of viruses that falls under the smallpox virus family. Some of the warning symptoms associated with the monkeypox virus infection are - fever, body ache, sore throat, swollen lymph nodes, etc.

As of now, the virus is present in 12 countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Israel, and Canada. Apart from Rajasthan, the Tamil Nadu government has also ordered the airport authorities to keep a close check on the passengers who are coming in from affected countries.

(With inputs from agencies)

