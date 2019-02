So far, 127 people in Rajasthan have lost their lives due to swine flu this year. Not only this, you will be shocked to know that 56 new cases have been reported in the state, taking the tally of patients to 3,564 in 49 days. While talking about the fresh cases, Jaipur has witnessed the highest number of 18 patients, in Udaipur 9 were tested positive. Whereas, Kota reported 6 cases and Hanumangarh reported 5. Four positive cases were reported from Baran and three cases from Jhunjhunu. Two cases each were reported from Bikaner and Dausa and one from Ajmer, Tonk, Churu, Alwar, Sikar, Pali, and Dungarpur. Surely, the figures are alarming. But, to help people tackle swine flu, Dr Harshad Limaye, Internal Medicine, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai, tells you all you need to know about it + preventive measures.

“Do you know that swine flu first got recognized in the year 2009, wherein most people affected by it were unaware of what they had and treated it like the regular flu. This is so because, the symptoms of H1N1 are like those of any seasonal flu which are- fever, cough and runny nose,” says Dr Limaye.

He adds, “So, seek immediate medical attention. Most people who catch the H1N1 virus may recover within a few days- two weeks after exhibiting symptoms. But, some people may develop complications and these complications can be seen in people with chronic illnesses like asthma, diabetes, or heart disease, pregnant women, children, and people who are above the age of 65. Thus, an expert may prescribe antiviral to help them deal with the severity of the illness.”

Symptoms:

The signs and symptoms of swine flu are similar to those infections caused by other flu strains and can include:

• Fever (but not always)

• Chills

• Cough

• Sore throat

• Runny or stuffy nose

• Watery, red eyes

• Body aches

• Headache

• Fatigue

• Diarrhoea

• Nausea and vomiting

Causes:

“Influenza viruses infect the cells which tend to line your nose, throat, and lungs. The virus tends to enters in your body if you inhale the contaminated droplets or transfer the live virus from a contaminated surface to your eyes, nose or mouth,” explains Dr Limaye.

Follow these precautionary measures:

• Any person having cough cold fever should consult the doctor to rule out swine flu.

• “If the patient has flu-like symptoms then he/she should be kept in isolation preferably in a separate room to avoid the spread of the virus,” says Dr Limaye.

• The patient must strictly avoid going to public places and office/school etc, in case he/she exhibits symptoms like body ache, sore throat, cough and so on.

• If the patient is sneezing, coughing, he/she must cover his/her nose and mouth with hand post that he must wash his hand. If he/she is using tissue paper to cover the mouth and nose, it must be discarded properly and immediately.

• People suffering from a chronic disease of lung, heart liver and kidney or elderly people above 65 years should vaccinate themselves against flu.

• “Your expert may advise you to take over-the-counter therapies, medications, along with some lifestyle changes like following a well-balanced diet which includes a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables, to help you boost your immune system,” concludes Dr Limaye.

(With inputs from ANI)