Rahul Arunoday Banerjee dies at 43: Chirodini Tumi Je Amar actor died after drowning at Odisha's Talsari beach

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Cause of Death: The East Midnapore district Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Biswas stated that drowning is the preliminary cause, though a detailed investigation is currently underway.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee dies at 43: Chirodini Tumi Je Amar actor died after drowning at Odisha's Talsari beach

Rahul Banerjee Death News: The Bengali film industry is left in shock after reports emerged that renowned actor Rahul Banerjee has died in a drowning incident at the age of 43. According to the reports, the actor reportedly died after drowning in Odisha's Talsari, where he had travelled for a shoot. Police sources said that the mishap didn't take place during filming.

"The accident occurred after the shoot, when Rahul entered the water and could not be rescued. He was later taken to a hospital in Digha, where doctors declared him dead," sources informed the media.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Cause of Death: How Did The Actor Die?

The Bengali actor was a popular face in the Tolly industry. Benerjee was best known for his breakthrough performance in the 2008 film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, which made him a recognisable face among Bengali audiences. In his career, he has given some exceptional performances and was also associated with shows like Sahaj Katha, where his presence connected with viewers beyond the screen.

We wish the departed soul peace and the family the strength to bear this sudden loss.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.