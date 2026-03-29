Rahul Arunoday Banerjee cause of death: Bengali actor dies at 43 after drowning in Odisha, Digha during shooting - What actually happened?

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Death News: The 43-year-old actor was in Digha on Sunday, shooting for the television serial Bhole Baba Par Karega, when the tragic incident occurred. Read on to know how it all happened.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee cause of death: Bengali actor dies at 43 after drowning in Odisha, Digha during shooting

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Death News: Chirodini Tumi Je Amar actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died at the age of 43 after he met with a fatal drowning accident while shooting a film on Sunday. According to the reports, the noted Bengali actor was in the middle of shooting the serial Bhole Baba Par Karega when the incident took place in Talsari near Digha, Odisha.

Actor Bhaskar Banerjee, who plays Rahul's uncle in the serial, shared details about what unfolded that day. He revealed that the entire team had travelled to Talsari for the shoot. As cited by the media reports, the actor's uncle said, "He died due to drowning. It is a tragic incident. It happened after pack-up. However, how exactly it happened is still not clear."

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Cause of Death: What Happens When One Drowns?

With the sudden passing of the noted actor, many have highlighted the negligence that led to his untimely death at such a young age. While the incident is being investigated, we reached out to experts to understand what led to his death and what happens when someone drowns suddenly.

When an individual drowns, the body suffers from oxygen deprivation (lack of oxygen)- medically this condition is known as hypoxia. If this gets out of control, hypoxia can lead become life-threatening.

According to experts, when someone is unable to breathe underwater, the initial reaction is stated to be panic and breathign trouble. When oxygen levels drop and carbon dioxide builds up, the individual is forced to inhale, causing water to enter the airways and lungs - this can clog the organ, leading to impaired oxygen exchange, making it difficult for the blood to supply oxygen to vital organs, especially the brain.

After this, within minutes, this sudden lack of oxygen can lead to loss of consciousness and eventually death. If excessive water gets accumulated inside the lun

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Rahul Banerjee's Career: Popular Films The Actor Was Part of

Rahul Banerjee rose to fame with the 2008 hit Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, where he starred opposite Priyanka Sarkar. The film became a major success and established him as a popular face in Bengali cinema. Over the years, he went on to feature in films like Love Circus, Shono Mon Boli Tomay, Na Hannyate and Kagojer Bou, along with several television shows and web series. In his personal life, Rahul married Priyanka Sarkar in 2010 after their on-screen pairing turned into a real-life relationship.

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