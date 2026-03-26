Raghav Chadha calls out misleading ads in parliament, asks ‘fruit juice or sugar syrup?’: What to check on labels before buying

False or deceptive labels have a misleading effect on health which can lead to excessive consumption of sugar. Here's what you should check in the label before purchasing juice box:

Fruit juices are typically rich in vitamins and minerals that help people obtain essential micro and macronutrients missing from other foods. However to cater to modern lifestyles many packaged juice brands in the market carry labels claiming health benefits that in reality may harm millions of people across the globe particularly in India.

Raghav Chadha on 'sugar syrups'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha during a recent parliament session raised concerns about sugar syrups marketed as fruit juices which he termed to be misleading branding and false advertising. In his speech in Parliament the Aam Aadmi Party leader highlighted that most products sold as fruit juices might in reality be more of a sugar-based beverage with little actual fruit in the drink. His statements have also led to a broader debate on food labelling consumer knowledge and the possible health dangers of high-sugar drinks.

"When we buy fruit juice, there is a picture of fresh fruit juice, but the back of the packaging says that the picture is only for marketing purposes," Chadha said. "My question to the honourable minister through you is what steps the government is taking to ensure a ban on misleading imagery so that companies do not mislead visually while complying technically."

What important steps is the government taking?

The MP also questions the government what steps are being taken to control misleading images and whether the companies are misleading the consumers and yet technically abiding by the current regulations. Chadha further highlights how the front-of-pack labelling should be made clearer especially with products containing a lot of sugar.

The AAP leader also took to Twitter to share his point of view about the hralthrisk associated with blindly drinking juice boxes. He wrote on X, previosuly Twitter, "You think you're drinking Fruit Juice? THINK AGAIN. Big food brands are selling sugar water with shiny 'fresh fruit' pictures on the front. And hiding the truth in tiny fine print at the back of packet which reads 'Pictures for marketing purposes only'. SERIOUSLY?

"Today in Parliament, I called this out. Because these misleading branding and false advertisement are pushing millions, especially kids, into diabetes and lifestyle diseases. Time to expose the truth behind your juice box."

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You think you're drinking Fruit Juice? THINK AGAIN. Big food brands are selling sugar water with shiny 'fresh fruit' pictures on the front. And hiding the truth in tiny fine print at the back of packet which reads 'Pictures for marketing purposes only'. SERIOUSLY? Today in pic.twitter.com/ROu2YGH3G2 Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) March 24, 2026

What to check on labels before buying?

A compilation of tips from Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), World Health Organization (WHO) and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) highlight that consumers must ensure to follow simple things like reading through the label before purchasing any goods in the market to avoid getting deceived:

Look at fruit content percentage: See what percentage of fruit juice is actually stated on the label Read ingredient list: Listed in descending order ingredients that are listed at the beginning of the list indicate that the product contains a lot of added sugar Pay attention to the added sugars: The words high-fructose corn syrup, sucrose or concentrates mean that there are added sugars Find 100 per cent juice: There are no artificial flavours or added sugar Check nutrition panel: You should keep an eye on total sugar content per serving

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India claims that food labels are created with the purpose of assisting consumers in making informed choices yet awareness is paramount.

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