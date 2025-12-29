Rabies Scare In UP’s Budaun: 200 Vaccinated After Consuming Funeral Raita Made From Milk Of Suspected Rabid Buffalo

Rabies scare in UP's Budaun after villagers consumed funeral raita made from suspected rabid buffalo milk; around 200 people vaccinated as a precaution.

Around 200 villagers of Piprauli hamlet in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district were given anti-rabies vaccines as a precaution after it was discovered that raita served at a funeral had been made using milk from a buffalo that died of suspected rabies.

Rabies Scare In UP's Budaun

According to residents, a burial ceremony was held on December 23, and raita was provided to those who attended. A few days later, worries arose when it was discovered that the buffalo whose milk was used had previously been bitten by a dog. According to PTI, the animal became unwell and died on December 26, causing people to panic over the possibility of rabies infection.

Villagers Rush to Health Centre

Following the incident, a large number of locals visited the Ujhani Community Health Centre for medical advice and vaccinations. Dr Rameshwar Mishra, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), stated that officials were notified that the buffalo had been attacked by a suspected rabid dog and showed rabies symptoms before its death.

Health Officials Take Preventive Action

"It was reported that some villagers had consumed raita made from the buffalo's milk. As a precautionary measure, anti-rabies vaccines were administered to all those who had any doubts or concerns," Dr Mishra said.

CMO Clarifies Risk of Transmission

He also stated that there is normally no risk of rabies transmission after milk is adequately boiled, but vaccination was performed to rule out any potential risks. "Prevention is better than cure," he explained.

No Rabies Cases Reported So Far

The health department stated that no cases of rabies or other diseases have been reported in the village thus far, and the situation is normal. To ensure prompt medical care, both the primary and community health centres remained open on Saturday and Sunday, and vaccines were distributed to everyone who visited the facilities.

Village Under Continuous Monitoring

Dr Mishra further stated that the village is being continuously monitored to avoid the spread of misinformation and undue panic. According to villager Dharmpal, anxiety grew when locals learnt that a buffalo bitten by a dog had died and its milk had been used to make raita, forcing residents to be vaccinated as a precaution.

