live

Rabies Now A Notifiable Disease In Maharashtra: Hospitals To Report Cases To Authorities

For the treatment to succeed, it must be taken before the appearance of symptoms

Once inside the nervous system, the virus causes acute inflammation of the brain, and coma and this will lead to the death of the patient.

Rabies is now a notifiable disease in Maharashtra. The state government has taken a step forward to eradicate the life-threatening viral disease that reportedly kills over 20,000 people in India. All the hospitals in Maharashtra will have to notify the health department in case any patient is admitted with symptoms of the disease.

As per the state notification issued, prevention, control and elimination of the disease can only happen with strong surveillance and disease reporting system. A WHO report has shown that around 200 people in Maharashtra die due to rabies and only a few are reported to the authorities.

The states that record the highest number of animal bites are Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. As per reports, Lakshwadeep recorded the least since 2019.

TRENDING NOW

Rabies is a preventable viral disease most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal. Anyone who receives a bite in a geographical area where rabies occurs must seek immediate treatment. For the treatment to succeed, it must be taken before the appearance of symptoms. Once inside the nervous system, the virus causes acute inflammation of the brain, and coma and this will lead to the death of the patient.

The disease first starts with flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, and sore throat and then it will be followed by an acute neurological period having symptoms like convulsions, paralysis, muscle twitching, hydrophobia and others. The patient might then slide into a coma and most people die within three days.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES