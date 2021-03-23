At a time when Chennai is witnessing a sudden surge in the number of active COVID-19 cases, reports have surfaced which show primary health centers that are being run by the city municipal corporation have been administering vaccination against COVID-19 to youths who are above 18-years-old. The reports say this is happening for the past few days now. Also Read - COVID-19 vaccination for people above 45 years of age from April 1: Prakash Javadekar

But is it allowed? India entered the second phase of immunization drive against COVID-19 on March 1, 2021. During the rollout of the vaccines, the Union Government had clearly stated that only front liners (health workers, defence personnel) and people above 45 with specific comorbidities are to be vaccinated in this phase. Also Read - Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac is safe and effective for children between 3-17 age

PHCs In The City Are Following Different Set Of Vaccine Protocols

How is this happening after the government’s strict guidelines? Media have reportedly found that many PHCs in Chennai are following different criteria while providing vaccination to the people. Some PHCs are vaccinating people who are above 45, while another PHC is administering COVID-19 vaccines to people with comorbidities who are even below 45-year-old. And also, there are PHCs that are asking people to come after 2 pm so that they can get all the leftover vaccine jabs to avoid wastage of the vaccines. However, these PHCs are saying that their priority was still to follow the vaccination guidelines that are being given by the government. Also Read - 69-yr-old dies hours after receiving COVID-19 vaccine in Karnataka's Belagavi; AEFI calls it 'coincidence’

Once Open, The COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Should Be Used Within 4 Hours

Did you know COVID-19 vaccines get wasted after four hours from opening the seal? Yes, according to the health experts, once they open the vaccine shot — a vial of Covaxin that contains 20 doses should be used within four hours, or else it loses its efficacy and the same goes for other vaccines available in India Covishield.

Is this happening to stop the wastage of the vaccine doses? As said above, the health officials are saying that the vaccine doses are to be used within 4 hours after opening the seal. That’s why some of the vaccines are being administered to the ones who are above 18-yr-old. Speaking on the incident, a senior GCC official said, “GCC’s current instructions are to vaccinate only eligible citizens. We want all PHCs to work uniformly.”

All of these comes amid a sudden spike in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country. A total of 40,715 coronavirus infections were reported in a day, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,16,86,796, while the number of active cases registered increased for the 13th day in a row and was recorded at 3,45,377, according to Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.