Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's Longest Serving Monarch, Dies At 96

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, at the age of 96. She reigned for 70 years. Her death brings to an end the longest reign in the history of the United Kingdom, and one of the longest reigns by any head of state. According to the reports, the monarch has been suffering from age-related mobility issues and had cut down her travels, including appointing new Prime Minister Truss in Scotland earlier this week. The Royal family has said that her eldest son, Charles, 73, has succeeded as king, according to centuries of protocol.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon." It further added, "The King and the Queen Consort [Charles and Camilla] will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow [Friday]."

In a sad statement, released by the Royal family, Charles, the new King said, "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."

Queen Elizabeth II: The Journey of The Longest Serving Monarch

The Queen came to the throne in the year 1952 and witnessed enormous social change. In 2015, Queen Elizabeth became the longest-serving British monarch, surpassing her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria. In 2022, Queen Elizabeth became the world's second longest reigning monarch. In a post, she has written - "When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first."

Tributes Pour In For Queen Elizabeth II

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute, saying the Queen was a "kind-hearted" monarch and a 'friend of France'. "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation's continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century," Macron said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Queen Elizabeth was 'one of his favourite people in the world. "She was a constant presence in our lives and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country's history. I will miss her so," he said.

I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture. pic.twitter.com/3aACbxhLgC Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Queen Elizabeth II personified dignity and decency in public life and recalled his memorable meetings with her in 2015 and 2018. "I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings, she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her at her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture," Modi said. "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of the UK in this sad hour," he said.