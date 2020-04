The victim left behind a one-page suicide note but didn’t not mentioned any reason behind the extreme step. © Shutterstock

A railway employee who was quarantined in a hospital for suspected COVID-19 infection allegedly committed suicide in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. His COVID-19 test report that came later in the evening showed him negative for the virus, a news agency reported.

The deceased, identified as Om Prakash (59), was found hanging in the Tundla-based private hospital, which has been turned into a quarantine facility. Om Prakash was a fourth-grade employee posted at the carriage and wagon department in Tundla and belonged to Raipur in Chhattisgarh, the agency report said.

According to the district administration, Om Prakash and seven other railway employees were quarantined after a senior section engineer of the carriage and wagon department in Tundla was tested positive for the coronavirus.

He left behind a one-page suicide note but didn’t not mentioned any reason behind taking the extreme step. The victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem.

Om Prakash is not the first suicide victim of this epidemic, there have been many reports of suicides from around the world after the coronavirus outbreak.

Fear of COVID-19 infection, social isolation, lockdown, uncertainty of future, fears of losing businesses, jobs, earnings, savings or even basic resources – all these are taking a huge toll on the mental health of people worldwide. And mental health experts fear that the pandemic may lead to an increase in suicide cases. A spike in suicide among older adults was also reported following the SARS outbreak in 2003.

Doctors say the elderly are at particular risk as they are sensitive to loneliness and isolation, and depend on strong social support.

How to deal with suicidal thoughts

If you are going through suicidal thoughts very often amidst this pandemic, do these things to keep those negative thoughts away:

Talk to someone about your feelings – a family member, close one, or friend. While thoughts of self-harm are highly intense and loaded with emotion, they are fairly short-lived. Talking to someone about it and/or crying it out may help reduce the intensity of your suicidal thoughts.

If you’re finding it hard to talk freely to anyone, a counsellor or psychologist can help you get a neutral view on what is happening.

Pamper yourself with things you like and stay connected with people you like. Give yourself the first priority. Writing nice things about yourself or getting your good friends to write it for you may make you feel good about yourself.

Get some fresh air. Take a walk in a garden or any open area or even on your terrace.

Take up any physical activity, you may do yoga or some home-based workouts.

Learn something new – a new language, a new hobby.

Help the underprivileged or needy people. It will make you realised that many people around you need your help.

If you feel like crying, just do it. If you want to write down your thoughts, just do it. Just let go of your emotions and free yourself.

How to help someone who is suicidal

If you know someone who you think is suicidal, help them. Here’s what you can do –

Take them seriously. Listen to them. Don’t judge them.

As far as possible, don’t leave the person alone. If you cannot be with him/her all the time, make sure someone else is.

Talk to him regularly and make him believe that life’s worth living. Help him believe that he will overcome any problem that is making him think about suicide.

Let them open up and speak their heart out to you.

Make them feel good about themselves. Remind them of their achievements, their goals, their dreams, their loved ones.

If you think his condition is out of your capability, take him to a good counsellor or psychologist.

The Psychological Impact Of COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing tremendous psychological distress among people. According to mental health experts, more people are suffering from anxiety, insomnia, depression, mood swings, delusions, fear and suicidal tendencies. A recent survey conducted by the Indian Psychiatry Society reported 20% increase in patients with mental illness following the COVID-19 outbreak. The survey noted that at least one out of every five Indians is suffering from mental illness.

Experts also fear that post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) may be a fallout of this crisis, which occurred in the case in the previous SARS outbreak. Some studies have already found the prevalence of acute post-traumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) among COVID-19 survivors. Researchers have warned that PTSS may affect a larger percentage of the population in countries without prior exposure to serious epidemics.