Quack Kills Gurugram Man, Dumps Body: How To Spot A Fake Doctor

A quack has been arrested and charged with murder of a young man in Gurugram. The accused had allegedly administered the deceased with wrong treatment and was caught on camera, dumping his body with help of an aide. The deceased was a Maruti Suzuki intern working at IMT. He was living as a paying guest in nearby Aliar village.

As per reports, the quack, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, had injected the deceased with something and had asked him to sleep at his clinic, following which the latter passed away. The CCTV footage found the quack dumping his body in a place near the PG. An FIR has been registered against the quack and his friend under sections 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 201 (hiding evidence), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused has made the confession.

Cons come in all shapes and sizes, sometimes with a fake medical degree. Unqualified medical workers, called as quacks are routinely arrested in India for posing as doctors. As per a WHO report of 2016, which the Government of India had rubbished, claimed that around 57 percent of medical professionals in India had no medical qualification. The same report had claimed that 18.8 percent of allopathic doctors in rural India were qualified.

Similar incidents across the country

As per reports, at least 20 persons have been arrested from different parts of West Bengal last month. Most of them were charged for prescribing allopathic medications to people without authorization. While some of them had maximum qualification up till class 12, others had done some course in homeopathy and were prescribing allopathic drugs.

Last year, there were reports from Assam where quacks were reported to have caused some menace in tea gardens, posing as doctors. Some of them had forged documents, while some had stolen identities of genuine doctors. These medical cons were courteous with the patients and kept shifting from garden to garden to avoid detection.

Cons in white coat

Fake doctors or quacks are people who claim to have an MBBS degree but on investigation they are found to possess none. They usually forge documents or work in areas where vigilance and awareness is generally low. Most of them don't have a relevant degree or possess degree of some other courses unrelated to the profession. Quacks don't have the authorization for prescribing drugs. As per some reports, many of them have good public dealing skills and give more attention and time to patients, thereby winning their confidence.

How to spot a fake doctor

The social and monetary status of medical professionals makes it easy to understand why people turn into quacks. The road to the profession is hard and expensive, hence some try taking short-cuts. There are always assumptions that somewhere, somebody must have checked the credentials and this is where we go wrong. Sometimes the road to verification is long and complex. Also, spaces far from scrutiny like villages and isolated towns are more likely to see these practices. If you are ever suspicious of a medical practitioner, here are few red flags listed below-

Every medical practitioner must have an endorsed certificate and a registration number issued by the Indian Medical Association. If you are suspicious of a doctor, ask them to show their credentials. If a doctor over-prescribes medicine without providing any logical explanation to why it didn't work earlier, it might be a good idea to testify his qualifications. Quacks also depend heavily on prescribing pain killers and that too in high dosages. A good doctor will always run tests. These could be simple to complex tests. If a doctor does not run tests and simply pushes medicine, you ought to be suspicious. Asking questions is your fundamental right as a patient. If a medical practitioner fails to provide you with an explanation of how a certain prescribed medicine would work, then it is worth suspecting. However, it is sometimes natural for a qualified medical professional also for not being able to answer a query right away. This must not be mistaken for quackery. A genuine practitioner will reach back to you with a logical explanation, unlike quacks. When quacks are questioned, they will try to distract you with testimonials instead of providing hard facts. They might claim to have cures no one else knows about They might want cash upfront without answering your concerns in detail They might claim that a certain treatment has an exotic origin like practiced in USA and is not native. Whatever they might say about the illness or treatment might sound too good to be true.