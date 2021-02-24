Renowned Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander died at the age of 60 on Wednesday. Sikander had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mohali. Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh took to Twitter to pay tribute to the singer. He wrote: “Extremely saddened to learn of the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander. He was recently diagnosed with #Covid19 and was undergoing treatment for the same. The world of Punjabi music is poorer today. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans.” Extremely saddened to learn of the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander.