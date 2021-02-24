Renowned Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander died at the age of 60 on Wednesday. Sikander had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mohali. Also Read - 54-year-old man dies after taking COVID-19 vaccine Covishield in Delhi

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh took to Twitter to pay tribute to the singer. He wrote: “Extremely saddened to learn of the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander. He was recently diagnosed with #Covid19 and was undergoing treatment for the same. The world of Punjabi music is poorer today. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans.” Also Read - Over 7k COVID-19 variants in India, many have serious risks: Are you safe?

Extremely saddened to learn of the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander. He was recently diagnosed with #Covid19 and was undergoing treatment for the same. The world of Punjabi music is poorer today. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans. pic.twitter.com/PDaELYIPbZ Also Read - Ozone therapy may help build immunity and fight COVID-19: Experts — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 24, 2021

According to the initial reports from the hospital, Sikander was also suffering from chronic kidney damage and other ailments. He is survived by his wife and two sons – Sarang and Alaap.

From Daler Mehendi to Kapil Sharma, tributes poured in following the death of the celebrated singer.

बहुत ही दुखदायक ख़बर है,इनका गाना सुन के आम आदमी भी सुर में हो जाता था, मैं ख़ुशक़िस्मत हूँ कि पाजी मेरी बेटी की पहली लोहरी के मौक़े पर पहली बार हमारे घर आए, हम सब बहुत खुश थे, पर पता नहीं था की वो मुलाक़ात आख़िरी होगी, आप बहुत याद आएँगे पाजी, ईश्वर आपको अपने चरणों में जगह दें 🙏 https://t.co/q4xh5uavFe — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 24, 2021

Saddened by the demise of legendary Punjabi singer and music icon Sardool Sikander Ji. His death has left a big vacuum in Punjabi music industry and also in the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. RIP. pic.twitter.com/YrwtsHT0mN — Preneet Kaur (@preneet_kaur) February 24, 2021

Paying condolences to the family members of Sardool Sikander Ji whose contribution towards Punjabi music induatey is immense. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/tCnn2hqFnk — Punjab Congress (@INCPunjab) February 24, 2021

Saddened to learn about the demise of legendary Punjabi playback singer Sardool Sikander. A huge loss to Punjabi movie & music Industry. Prayers for his family, friends & fans. May his soul rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/ED5O68HBkc — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) February 24, 2021

Renowned singer Harshdeep Kaur also took to Twitter and expressed anguish at the legendary singer’s demise.

She wrote: “Bahut hi dukhad khabar… Saddened to hear about the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander Ji. Huge loss to the music industry. Prayers for his family”.