There will be an extension of the ongoing night curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., which hitherto was imposed in 12 districts, to the entire state.

COVID-19 cases are rising alarmingly across the country with Maharashtra leading both in number of active cases and death rate. Punjab is also seeing a steep rise in cases. In view of this, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday ordered a total ban on political gatherings till April 30. He also stressed on the fact that all violators, this includes political leaders, will be booked under the DMA and Epidemics Act. Amarinder Singh, in his weekly review of the COVID-19 situation, expressed concern at the high positivity and mortality rates in the state. He said it was a matter of concern that over 85 per cent of cases in Punjab are of the UK strain, which is more contagious and virulent. He said he had no option but to go in for stricter measures to further control the ongoing surge, even though the number of positive cases had somewhat stabilized in the last few days due to curbs imposed earlier. Also Read - Major Reasons For COVID-19 Surge Is Laxity In Following Appropriate Behaviour: Health Minister

Highlights of restrictions to contain surge

The Chief Minister announced further restrictions due to COVID-19 in the state. Earlier these restrictions were limited to 12 districts with his case load. Also Read - Delhi sees 5000 new cases in 24 hours, night curfew starts: Know how to get an e-pass

The number of attendees at funerals, cremations and weddings is limited to 50 people indoors and 100 for outdoors.

Wearing of face masks has been made mandatory for all government employees while in office.

These restrictions, coupled with the ones imposed earlier, which include closure of schools and educational institutions, will remain effective till April 30.

There will be no social, cultural or sports gatherings and related functions till April 30.

In-person public dealing will be restricted in all government offices and online and virtual modes for grievance redressal will be encouraged.

All government employees will need to compulsorily wear a mask while attending office.

The existing restrictions on running cinema houses at 50 per cent of their capacity and closure of schools and educational institutions, except medical and nursing colleges will continue till April 30.

Citizens should be encouraged to visit public offices only for essential services and the departments concerned should issue instructions for limiting daily appointments for works like registries, etc.

The Chief Minister also directed Punjab DGP, Dinkar Gupta, to ensure strict implementation of the night curfew. Also Read - Face Masks, Ventilated Room Or Social Distancing: Experts Reveal What Works Best Against COVID-19

Respite for shop owners in malls

However, there was some respite for shop owners in malls, as the Chief Minister allowed entry of 10 people per shop at any given time, as against the earlier order of not allowing more than 100 people in a mall at one time. This would imply that 200 people will be allowed in a mall with 20 shops at any given time.

CM surprised at politicians ignoring social distancing rules

CM Amrinder Singh said he had been forced to order a ban on political gatherings, as his pleas to all political parties to refrain from organising such events had been ignored, despite the fact that the Congress party had unilaterally announced its decision of not holding any rallies or public meetings last month. Expressing surprise at the behaviour of certain political leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and SAD’s Sukhbir Badal, who had been attending political rallies without following safety protocols like social distancing and wearing of face masks, the Chief Minister said such irresponsible conduct doesn’t behove them. “How do you expect people to be serious about the spread of the disease if senior political leaders behave like this?” he asked, adding that his government would need to be tough to tackle such violations and political leaders would also need to be booked.

Violators, including politicians, to be booked under DMA and Epidemics Act

The CM ordered the police and the districts administrations to register cases against the political leaders, organizers and participants of political gatherings under the DMA and Epidemics Act, besides booking the owners of the tent houses, who provide the infrastructure for such gatherings. He said even the venue owners, who would provide space for such events, will not be spared and they too would be booked, and their venues sealed for three months.

