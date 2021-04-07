COVID-19 cases are rising alarmingly across the country with Maharashtra leading both in number of active cases and death rate. Punjab is also seeing a steep rise in cases. In view of this Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday ordered a total ban on political gatherings till April 30. He also stressed on the fact that all violators this includes political leaders will be booked under the DMA and Epidemics Act. Amarinder Singh in his weekly review of the COVID-19 situation expressed concern at the high positivity and mortality rates in the state. He said it was a matter