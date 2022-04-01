Punjab Launches PINK Project To Address Gaps In Breast Cancer Treatment

Breast cancer cases account for almost one fourth of all cancer cases in women in India.

The project aims to screen 15,000 suspected females within one year and help establish a referral pathway for follow-ups for diagnosis and treatment initiation.

The Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Punjab, Roche Pharma India and Niramai Health Analytix have inked a partnership to accelerate screening and treatment for breast cancer in the state. Under the partnership, they have launched "Punjab Breast Cancer AI-Digital project", also known as the "Pink Project," to help address gaps in breast cancer treatment in the state.

The initiative will focus on efforts to ensure timely identification, treatment initiation, and robust referral pathways across the various health centers through technology enabled, live patient tracking support, Roche India announced in a release.

"This public-private partnership is a significant step forward in the battle against cancer and a real boost to the potential of reducing the diseases burden and serving the last mile," said Punjab Health Minister Dr. Vijay Singla.

The project targets to screen a total of 15, 000 suspected females in a span of one year, and the state health department will ensure the mobilization of people for the screening.

"Due to the high societal impact and multidisciplinary management of cancer, it will ensure linking all tertiary care centers, down-staging of disease leading to lower costs of treatment and ensure access to best and innovative to treatment for all," Dr. Singla added.

More about the PINK project

Roche India noted in its release that the PINK project will focus on state-wide screening for early detection of breast cancer cases using a thermal based AI enabled platform for screening, as well as establish a referral pathway for follow-ups for diagnosis and treatment initiation.

You may like to read

The epidemiological data generation will help support policy planning and mapping of the spread of breast cancer cases, it stated.

Sh. Kumar Rahul, IAS Mission Director NHM and health Secretary Punjab, said that this partnership will strengthen efforts already underway across NHM through NPCDCS (National Program for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke).

He added, "Revolutionary partnerships like these are clearly a stimulus to increase attention towards timely detection and management of breast cancer in Punjab."

Roche will act as a technical partner for project planning, implementation & monitoring of the state-wide breast cancer project plan.

"Early diagnosis for breast cancer is extremely crucial to reduce mortality rates and provide appropriate treatment pathways. Partnership with the Department of Health, Government of Punjab and Niramai will foray a multidisciplinary approach within the oncology ecosystem to not only make breast cancer treatment highly effective but also ensure every breast cancer patient gets access to holistic care," said V. Simpson Emmanuel, Managing Director & CEO, Roche Pharma India.

Breast cancer in India

Breast cancer cases account for almost one fourth of all cancer cases in women in India, according to Dr. Geetha Manjunath, Founder and CEO, Niramai Health Analytix.

"The treatment for breast cancer can be highly effective, especially when the disease is diagnosed early, and this project is an important milestone for us," Dr. Manjunath said.

Niramai Health Analytix will support the state government in carrying out the state-wide screening for early detection of breast cancer cases with its innovative thermal based AI enabled platform.