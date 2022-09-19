Pune City Reports 39 Swine Flu Cases And One Fatality In Seven Days

Pune City Reports 39 Swine Flu Cases And One Fatality In Seven Days

Pune city reports 39 cases of swine flu infection along with one death case in a span of seven days.

The health department of Pune reported that there have been 39 cases of Swine Flu during the last seven days. This virus has also claimed the life of one person in the last week. The health experts and officials have stated that symptoms of swine flu are being reported from people of all age groups and many of them are in very critical conditions. The total number of swine flu cases reported this year are 909 and the number of fatalities are 40. Out of the total cases reported this year, 39 cases have been reported in the last week.

There are at least seven patients who have been admitted to ICUs because of the severity of the disease. Health experts suggest that patients who are at very risk should get vaccinated each year to keep deadly diseases like Swine Flu at bay.

Current Number Of Swine Flu Cases

Almost 9,812 people with probable swine flu cases have been screened within the city limits. Among them, 5017 patients have been administered with Tamilflu tablets and swab tablets and 5017 swab samples have been sent out for testing. 909 patients turned out to be positive of the H1N1 influenza. Out of 909 patients, 777 were discharged after recovery. At present, 92 patients have been admitted to the ward and 40 patients needed ventilator support.

The director, department of critical care medicine at city-based Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune said that there are patients from all age groups who are admitted to the hospital for Swine Flu. There are many patients who do not have any co morbidities but need medical care for swine flu. People from all ages have been reporting the severity of this disease. Some patients also urgently require access to intensive care units (ICU).