A group of scientists from Johns Hopkins University have showed that psilocybin, one of the active ingredients that make psychedelic magic mushrooms, is not harmful and has immense potential as a therapeutic drug. According to them, it works wonder in dealing with a variety of mental health conditions like depression and anxiety. Due to this, the researchers have called for psilocybin to be placed in the most lenient category by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) alongside CBD and cough syrup, highlighted a recent media report.

While DEA at present considers psilocybin a Schedule I drug with no medical use, the researchers have found its potential as a therapeutic drug for treating psychiatric diseases. Also, a recent survey has shown that magic mushrooms could be among the safest recreational drugs, stated the media report. “It is the opinion of the authors of this review that the original placement of psilocybin was the result of a substantial overestimation of the risk of harm and abuse potential,” the scientists wrote.

Not just treating depression and anxiety, the scientists have shown that psychedelic magic mushroom plays an active role in treating post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and drug addiction as well. “At this point, the data suggest that the potential therapeutic benefits of psilocybin-assisted therapy are real, and of potential medical and public health significance,” the recent study stated.