Researchers around the world try all means to find a solution to the COVID-19 pandemic. In clinical trials, some medications used for the treatment of other ailments have also shown promising results for the treatment of coronavirus patients as well. Itolizumab, a drug used to cure skin ailment psoriasis, is one such medications. Based on promising clinical trial data, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved restricted emergency use of Itolizumab injection for treating COVID-19 patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress.

The drug, manufactured and marketed by Biocon, has been in use since 2013 under the brand name of Alzumab for the treatment of severe chronic plaque psoriasis. The company presented the phase II clinical trial results generated in coronavirus patients to DCGI. After the results were found satisfactory by the subject expert committee, the DCGI granted permission to market the drug under restricted emergency use for the treatment of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) in moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome patients due to COVID-19, the Union health ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

How Psoriasis drug work against COVID-19

Itolizumab is a monoclonal antibody injection approved for the treatment of psoriasis – a skin disorder that causes skin cells to multiply up to 10 times faster than normal. It is made from lab-made proteins that act like human antibodies in the immune system to fight against foreign molecules. Biocon conducted trails to see Itolizumab's effect on Covid-19 patients. The results of the trials showed improvement in PaO2 and O2 saturation related to lung function. The drug also significantly reduced key inflammatory markers IL-6, TNFα, etc., thereby preventing hyper-inflammation in COVID-19 patients.

Itolizumab is the first novel biologic therapy to be approved anywhere in the world for treating patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 complications, Biocon Ltd. in a statement. The company added that it has repurposed Itolizumab for the treatment of cytokine release syndrome in moderate to severe ARDS patients due to COVID-19.

The DCGI’s approval of Itolizumab is based on the results from the successful conclusion of a randomized, controlled clinical trial at multiple hospitals in Mumbai and New Delhi, the company noted.

What restricted emergency use means?

The emergency use authorization requires the fulfillment of certain conditions such as:

Taking written consent of patients and apprising them of risks and benefits of the drug

Keeping a risk management plan in place to manage any adverse effects

The drug must be given only under strict medical supervision in hospitals and medical institutions

It is not meant for sale at retail pharmacies.

According to the Health Ministry, the average cost of treatment with this indigenous drug is lesser than comparable drugs that are approved under investigational therapies for the clinical management for Covid-19 patients. So far four drugs have been approved for use in Covid-19 treatment in India. These include remdesivir, tocilizumab, steroid dexamethasone, and anti-malarial hyrdoxychloroquine.