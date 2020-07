The drug can now be used to treat cytokine release syndrome (CRS) in moderate to serious acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) being caused in patients suffering from COVID-19.

Scientists across the world are trying to find a vaccine for COVID-19. Many hopeful candidates are now in various states of human trial stages. They are also looking at existing drugs and vaccine that may prove useful in treating patients of this new viral disease. Against this backdrop, last week, the Drugs Controller General of India has approved a psoriasis drug for use in the treatment of COVID-19. Bengaluru-based biopharmaceutical company, Biocon Limited, reported that it received approval for its medication Itolizumab, "for restricted emergency use" in India to cure patients of the novel coronavirus. This was announced by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare last week.

It may successfully treat cytokine release syndrome in COVID-19 patients

According to the Ministry, this indigenous drug is now repurposed for COVID-19. Specifically, the drug can now be used to treat cytokine release syndrome (CRS) in moderate to serious acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) being caused in patients suffering from COVID-19. The approval came after trials on 30 patients across four centers showed positive results. The results of the study show that itolizumab can cut down mortality in moderate to extreme cases.

CRS is a constellation of severe foundational side effects brought about by the fast release of substances called cytokines. It has been well used as medicine for malignant cancer growth and transplant medication, following treatment with another class of medications known as monoclonal antibodies. There is likewise a view that CRS and cytokine storms are presumably different elements despite the fact that they're frequently utilized interchangeably.

An inexpensive option

This is an inexpensive option of treatment. Itolizumab has been used to treat patients suffering from a mild to a severe case of chronic plaque psoriasis under the brand name Alzumab. This is a novel biological medication. However, it has been approved only in India for curing constant plaque psoriasis. The US Food and Drug Administration or the European Medicines Agency have not endorsed its use yet nor has Biocon applied for marketing authorization.

Trials show promising results

Scientists conducted clinical trial on 30 patients at four COVID-19 hospitals across Mumbai and New Delhi. Twenty patients received Itolizumab in addition to supportive care. Ten received only supportive care. According to researchers, all 20 patients on Itolizumab recovered completely and were released from hospital. They were weaned off oxygen by day 30, and none required a ventilator bolster, unlike the control arm. On the remaining 10, three succumbed to the illness.

Researchers also noticed that itolizumab controls hyper-activation of the immune system in response to the SARS-CoV-2 infection. It reduced mortality caused by the ‘cytokine storm’ when given to patients with moderate to serious ARDS due to COVID-19. Patients with severe symptoms and those with co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension, who were treated with itolizumab, responded well.

However, scientists would like to proceed with caution here. They emphasise on the need for a larger study to conclusively prove the drug’s efficacy.

