From the Marilyn Monroe classic dress to extreme weight loss, Kim Kardashian was the hot topic this Met Gala 2022. Did you know she lost 7 kilos in just three weeks? People had a mixed reaction to her weight loss some praised her, others criticized her for losing weight in an unhealthy way. Turns out, her weight loss diet was unhealthy and took a toll on her health.
In a recent interview with Allure, Kim Kardashian opened up about her weight loss diet and how it impacted her health. She said she had a painful psoriasis flare-up after following a no carb and no sugar diet.
How Kim Kardashian's Diet Impacted Her Health?
In the interview, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said that going on a strict no-carb and no sugar diet after being on a plant-based diet for years led to the onset of psoriasis. She told the magazine, "Psoriasis broke out over my body and I got psoriatic arthritis, so I couldn't move my hands."
As per reports, she was only having real meat, which she quit after developing the disease. She was also drinking a lot of water, which is healthy in most cases, but it should be combined with healthy foods.
What Is Psoriatic Arthritis?
Some persons who have psoriasis, a condition that results in red patches of skin covered in silvery scales, may get psoriatic arthritis. Most patients get psoriasis years before they are given a psoriatic arthritis diagnosis. However, for some people, joint issues start either concurrently with or before skin patches develop.
Symptoms of the disease may differ from one person to another, ranging from mild to severe. Common symptoms of psoriatic arthritis include:
stiffness in the morning
swollen, painful joints on one or both sides of your body
finger and toe swelling
muscle ache
rough skin spots that could worsen as joint discomfort worsens
scaly head
fatigue
nail pitting
red eyes
uveitis or eye pain
Crash Dieting Can Also Lead To Other Health Problems
Crash dieting may help you lose extra pounds in time, but it can take a toll on your health. Results of crash dieting can be immediate, but its consequences can last a lifetime. While it is easy to be tempted by a quick fix, you should be mindful of how it can impact your diet. Some of the common health problems that may result from a crash diet include: