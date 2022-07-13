'Psoariasis Broke Out Over My Body': Met Gala Diet Turns A Nightmare For Kim Kardashian

instagram@ kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian followed a strict diet to lose weight to fit into her Met Gala 2022. But her diet took a toll on her health. Here's why crash dieting is not the best idea if you want to lose weight.

From the Marilyn Monroe classic dress to extreme weight loss, Kim Kardashian was the hot topic this Met Gala 2022. Did you know she lost 7 kilos in just three weeks? People had a mixed reaction to her weight loss some praised her, others criticized her for losing weight in an unhealthy way. Turns out, her weight loss diet was unhealthy and took a toll on her health.

In a recent interview with Allure, Kim Kardashian opened up about her weight loss diet and how it impacted her health. She said she had a painful psoriasis flare-up after following a no carb and no sugar diet.

How Kim Kardashian's Diet Impacted Her Health?

In the interview, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said that going on a strict no-carb and no sugar diet after being on a plant-based diet for years led to the onset of psoriasis. She told the magazine, "Psoriasis broke out over my body and I got psoriatic arthritis, so I couldn't move my hands."

TRENDING NOW

As per reports, she was only having real meat, which she quit after developing the disease. She was also drinking a lot of water, which is healthy in most cases, but it should be combined with healthy foods.

What Is Psoriatic Arthritis?

Some persons who have psoriasis, a condition that results in red patches of skin covered in silvery scales, may get psoriatic arthritis. Most patients get psoriasis years before they are given a psoriatic arthritis diagnosis. However, for some people, joint issues start either concurrently with or before skin patches develop.

Symptoms of the disease may differ from one person to another, ranging from mild to severe. Common symptoms of psoriatic arthritis include:

You may like to read

stiffness in the morning

swollen, painful joints on one or both sides of your body

finger and toe swelling

muscle ache

rough skin spots that could worsen as joint discomfort worsens

scaly head

fatigue

nail pitting

red eyes

uveitis or eye pain

Crash Dieting Can Also Lead To Other Health Problems

Crash dieting may help you lose extra pounds in time, but it can take a toll on your health. Results of crash dieting can be immediate, but its consequences can last a lifetime. While it is easy to be tempted by a quick fix, you should be mindful of how it can impact your diet. Some of the common health problems that may result from a crash diet include:

Reduced metabolic rate

Weak immune system

Ketone production

Dehydration

Heart diseases

Hair damage

Skin damage

Disturbed bowel habits

Low energy levels

Irritability

All of these can lead to severe problems in the future, which is why you should resort to healthy habits instead of crash dieting your way to fitness.

Alternative To Crash Diets

Instead of crash dieting, follow these tips that might help you achieve your weight loss goals without any side effects:

Eat more lean protein

Include more fruits and vegetables in your diet

Limit alcohol intake

Try walking 10,000 steps every day

Reduce the intake of processed and sugary foods

Do not eat foods that are high in trans fat

Eat more high-fibre foods

Make exercise a part of your lifestyle

Drink a lot of water

Eat small portions that contain all essential nutrients

Find an exercise you like and do at least 150 minutes of it

RECOMMENDED STORIES