Ekta Kapoor hosted her son Ravie’s naming ceremony on Monday. She stepped in the new year by welcoming her son through surrogacy on January 27th, 2019. In 2016, her brother Tusshar Kapoor also joined the single parent community by adopting his son Laksshya through surrogacy.

Ekta Kapoor is proudly celebrating her happiness and excitement of joining the single mommy wagon across her social media. More power to you Ekta Kapoor and welcome home Ravie.

Pls send ur love and blessings for lil Ravie. ! JAI MATA DI JAI BALAJI

Right after the birth of her son Ravie, she did not shy away from telling the world that in the last 7 years she had to face multiple pregnancy failures in terms of unsuccessful IVF and IUI attempts before she finally got blessed with her baby boy. She thanked Dr. Nandita Palshetkar of Bloom IVF Centre who supported and helped her throughout her journey.

Thanku doc nandita it's been a 7 year journey!



While being a single parent is an extremely happy experience, it sure has its nervous and stressful side too. Zillions of things run in your mind at this time that makes you think how will it all unfold for you? Will you be able to still give the love, care and attention your baby deserves and yet strike the work-life balance? Don’t fret as Ekta Kapoor says there are always solutions to these hiccups in life.

For all the new mom’s here are a few parenting tips that will help make your life a little easier.

The correct way to hold your baby:

I am sure you can’t wait to hold and caress your baby in your arms for the first time. Make sure when you take her in your arms you rest her head on the crook of your arm with your hand supporting her delicate spine. Use your other hand to place her over your chest or tummy gently.

Maintain self-hygiene:

Newborns immune system is very delicate. Make sure your hands are always washed and dry. Wear fresh clean clothes to keep away any type of infection or diseases from troubling your baby.

Be very gentle and soft:

Handle your baby very gently and with soft yet sturdy hands. While it is natural to be excited do not get carried away as your baby is not ready for those throwing in the air, baby jiggles on the knees type of play. A hard shake can also result in causing a brain injury. Just rock her gently while singing those sweet lullabies.

Practice skim to skin touch:

Your baby is still new to this world. Introduce her to this new transition by giving her enough skin to skin contact. It will her get used to the new environment and get comfortable to feel your warmth and love. It will help her relax, sink in and feel secure in your embrace.

Communicate with your baby often:

Talking to your baby is way important than it is considered to be. It helps your baby to connect and bond with you in a healthy way. It helps in developing the baby’s brain ability to catch and pick up words and actions. Communicating with her helps you to identify what makes her comfortable and her needs like hunger, thirst and defecation.

Feed her and check her diapers:

Your baby is going to eat, sleep and urinate on repeat. You will always have to be on your toes to keep her comfortable. Your baby will sleep for a good stretch of more than 10 hours some time and would be hungry when she wakes up. Feeding will probably be required every two hours or less. Just be ready to feed her on demand. When breastfeeding hold her right and ensure that she has enough areola inside her mouth to avoid intake of air.

Remember to check her diaper every two hours as newborns urinate a lot. You undoubtingly would not want your baby soaking up wet and uncomfortable at any point.