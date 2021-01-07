How long might immunity to the coronavirus last? Years maybe even years according to a new study — the most hopeful answer yet to a question that has been hovering in the minds of the people around the world. The findings based on analyses of blood samples from 188 coronavirus or COVID-19 patients suggest that nearly all survivors of the disease have the immune cells necessary to fight re-infection. Our data suggest that the immune response is there -- and it stays Professor Alessandro Sette from La Jolla Institute for Immunology in the US. A decline in antibodies is normal…