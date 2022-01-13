Protection From COVID-19: Face Masks Can Slash Distance of Airborne Pathogens' Travel By Upto 8-Fold

In the study, the researchers found that face masks reduce the distance airborne pathogens could travel, when speaking or coughing, by more than half compared to not wearing a mask.

Novel coronavirus has taken over the world again with two highly mutated variants Delta and Omicron. Carrying over 30 mutations in their spike proteins these strains of COVID-19 have already spread their tentacles in over 100 countries. At this point in time, the most important thing to keep in mind is to follow and abide by the pandemic safety protocols to contain the spread of the coronavirus infection. Among all the safety measures that one should take at the moment, experts say wearing masks are the most effective step. The effectiveness of face masks has been a hotly debated topic since the emergence of COVID-19. However, a new study shows that masks could also help reduce social distancing.

Here's What Happens When You Wear A Mask

In a recent study, the researchers at the University of Central Florida (UCF) found that face masks reduce the distance airborne pathogens could travel, when speaking or coughing, by more than half compared to not wearing a mask.

Published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases, the study shows that airborne viral pathogens, such as SARS-CoV-2, can be encapsulated and transmitted through liquid droplets and aerosols formed during human respiratory functions such as speaking and coughing.

TRENDING NOW

According to the researchers, knowing ways to reduce this transmission distance can help keep people safe and aid in managing responses to pandemics, such as Covid-19, which has resulted in global-scale infection, health care system overloads, and economic damage.

Guard Up! Masks Are Important

Speaking to the media, Kareem Ahmed, Associate Professor in UCF's Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering said, "The research provides clear evidence and guidelines that 3 feet of distancing with face coverings are better than 6 feet of distancing without face coverings."

The researchers found that a cloth face-covering reduced emissions in all directions to about two feet compared to the four feet of emissions produced when coughing or speaking with no mask on. The reduction was even greater when wearing a surgical mask, which reduced the distance coughing and speaking emissions travelled to only about half a foot.

You may like to read

(With inputs from Agencies)

RECOMMENDED STORIES