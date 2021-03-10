Every year from February to April we see many people around us sniffling coughing and walking around with red eyes. This is not surprising because these months see the highest number of allergic cases. Besides other pollutants the concentration of airborne pollen is also the highest during these months. Now a new study says that the levels of airborne pollen in the atmosphere has a direct relationship with COVID-19. Higher levels mean increased SARS-CoV-2 infection rates reveal a large-scale study conducted by an international team headed by researchers at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and the Helmholtz Zentrum München.