Every year, from February to April, we see many people around us sniffling, coughing and walking around with red eyes. This is not surprising because these months see the highest number of allergic cases. Besides other pollutants, the concentration of airborne pollen is also the highest during these months. Now a new study says that the levels of airborne pollen in the atmosphere has a direct relationship with COVID-19. Higher levels mean increased SARS-CoV-2 infection rates, reveal a large-scale study conducted by an international team headed by researchers at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and the Helmholtz Zentrum München. Pollen is a significant environmental factor influencing infection rates, they say. Last year, around this time, the outbreak of the current global COVID-19 pandemic seemed to coincide with the tree pollen season in the northern hemisphere. These observations prompted an international team of researchers to conduct an extensive investigation because the scientists wanted to know whether there is a demonstrable link between airborne pollen concentrations and SARS-CoV-2 infection rates.

Airborne pollen can account for 44 per cent variation in infection rates

For the purpose of the study, researchers collected data on airborne pollen concentrations, weather conditions and SARS-CoV-2 infections. They also took into consideration the variation of infection rates from one day to another and the total number of positive tests. Besides, they included data on population density and the effects of lockdown measures. In all, the researchers analyzed pollen data from 130 stations in 31 countries on five continents. They were able to show that airborne pollen can account for, on an average, 44 per cent of the variation in infection rates, with humidity and air temperature also playing a role in some cases.

100 grains increase in airborne pollen mean 4 per cent increase in infection

During intervals without lockdown regulations, infection rates were on an average 4 per cent higher with every increase of 100 grains of airborne pollen per cubic meter. In some German cities, concentrations of up to 500 pollen grains per cubic meter per day were recorded during the study — which led to an overall increase in infection rates of more than 20 percent. In regions where lockdown rules were in effect, however, the infection numbers were on average only half as high at comparable pollen concentrations.

It triggers infection by weakening the immune response

High pollen concentrations lead to a weaker immune response in airways to viruses that can cause coughs and colds. When a virus enters your body, infected cells send out messenger proteins. This happens in the case of COVID-19 too. These proteins, or antiviral interferons, signal nearby cells to escalate their antiviral defenses to keep the invaders at bay. Additionally, an appropriate inflammation response is activated to fight the viruses. But if airborne pollen concentrations are high, and pollen grains are inhaled with the virus particles, fewer antiviral interferons are generated. The beneficial inflammatory response itself is also affected. Therefore, on days with a high concentration of pollen, it can lead to an increase in the number of respiratory illnesses. This also holds true for COVID-19. Whether individuals are allergic to the different pollen types is irrelevant.

Take precautions, say researchers

You cannot avoid exposure to airborne pollen. It is just not possible. So, what do you do? Researchers say that people in high-risk groups should be informed that high levels of airborne pollen concentrations lead to an increased susceptibility to viral respiratory tract infections. When studying the spread of COVID-19, environmental factors such as pollen must be taken into account. Increased awareness of these effects are an important step in preventing and mitigating the impact of COVID-19. Particle filtering masks also provide protection. Members of high-risk groups could protect themselves by watching pollen forecasts and wearing dust filter masks.

(With inputs from Agencies)