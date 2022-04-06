Protect Yourself From Severity, Get The 4th COVID-19 Vaccine Dose If You Are Above 60

Experts say that the immunity provided by the fourth dose doesn't decline even after an eight-week period.

No, COVID-19 doesn't see your age, gender or any other criteria, it holds the ability to infect anybody and everybody. However, in the past two years, cases of people suffering from the severity of COVID-19 were majorly seen among the ones who have some kind of co-morbidity. Be it diabetes, or hypertension, the risk of developing serious symptoms of the coronavirus infection rises with the underlying diseases.

Above 60? Get The 4th COVID Jab

What comes to your mind when we talk about co-morbid people? With age the chances of developing co-morbidity increase. Therefore, one who is older must take more precautions against the virus infection. Vaccines have been the best tool in the past two years in the fight against the COVID virus. In a recent study, Israeli researchers have revealed that a fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose triples the protection against severe illness in people aged 60 or above, compared to three-dose protection.

According to the experts, not just that the fourth vaccine dose reduces the severe illness rate among those vaccinated by three times, the immunity provided by the fourth dose doesn't decline even after an eight-week period. The study also revealed that the rate of verified Covid cases among these people was twice as low as those who received the third dose, but protection against confirmed infection appeared short-lived.

4th Dose of COVID Vaccine - Here's What To Know

A fourth dose of vaccine against the novel coronavirus, also known as a booster shot is an extra vaccine dose which is given to the people when the immunity against the virus wanes from the previous doses. As of now, experts recommend getting a 4th COVID vaccine dose from three months after taking the third vaccine shot. You must be thinking why a booster shot is important? Well, experts say that it does help in strengthening the body's immunity against the novel coronavirus. As discussed, a booster dose usually refers to a dose of a vaccine given to someone who did likely build enough protection initially when they received the vaccine shot but lost the immunity over time. This is also known as waning immunity, and it is something that experts and scientists say will happen with COVID-19 vaccines. The reason is the fast mutations in the spike protein of the virus. The virus learns to evade the immunity created by the vaccine and comes out stronger and deadlier than the previous version of itself.

(With inputs from IANS)