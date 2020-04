COVID-19 is a highly contagious disease and social distancing plays a very important role in containing the spread of the virus. Experts have given us safety guidelines to keep the infection at bay. Frequent washing of hands, practice of respiratory hygiene and avoiding crowd are important. This virus attaches itself to the mucous membranes. These are the membranes that line the various cavities of the human body. Apart from our nose and mouth, our eyes also have these membranes. This makes our eyes vulnerable. Many experts now say that our eyes may play an important role in the spread and prevention of the COVID-19 outbreak. So it is very important to avoid touching your eyes with unwashed hands.

DO FACIAL MASKS PROTECT YOUR EYES?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is essential to wear cloth face masks when out in public. This can reduce the spread of COVID-19 by asymptomatic people. But these masks will not protect your eyes. The new variant of coronavirus that causes COVID-19 spreads mainly through the air when a person sneezes or coughs. These droplets can enter the mouths or noses of people who are nearby, and it travels to the lungs from there. But these contaminated droplets also can also enter your eyes when you touch your face and your eyes with unwashed hands. That is why it is so important to wash hands frequently. Even if you cover your face with a mask, your eyes are exposed and you may touch them by mistake.

PROTECT YOUR EYES

It is very important to protect your eyes from the virus. The first sign of infection is pink eyes, also known as conjunctivitis. If you exhibit pink eyes, seek immediate medical attention. Otherwise, here are a few things you can do to protect your eyes from COVID-19 infection.

Wear glasses

Wear eyeglasses. Even if your eyesight is fine, wear zero power glasses to protect your eyes. This will act as a shield and offer some level of protection from coronavirus transmission.

Avoid contact lenses

If you wear contact lenses, you may want to switch to glasses now. This can be a temporarily measure to keep COVID-19 at bay. It will significantly bring down your risk of contracting the virus which can sometimes be fatal. This is because contact lens wearers touch their eyes more often than those who wear glasses. But the American Optometric Association says that contact lenses are safe as long as the wearer follows directions for lens care.

THINGS TO KEEP IN MIND

It is important to know that glasses and sunglasses don’t offer a complete barrier from respiratory droplets that may come your way. Some glasses, which protect the exposed sides and the area around your eyes may offer better protection. So, hand hygiene is a must. According to a study in The Journal of Medical Virology, one out of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 had conjunctivitis. So, the risk of transmission through the eyes is low. But it is still a risk. Moreover, tears do not carry the virus.