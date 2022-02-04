Prostate Cancer Screening Dropped To 30% Due To The COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 not only increased the risk of getting infected with the virus but also elevated the risk of other diseases like cancer due to less screening. A new report shows that screening for prostate cancer also dropped due to the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every sphere of our life, majorly the healthcare sector. The fear of contracting the disease stopped people from visiting doctors to get proper screening for a disease as serious as cancer. This is evident in the new report by SRL laboratories, released on World Cancer Day. It revealed that there was a major drop in prostate cancer screening due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prostate Cancer Screening Dropped By 30 Per Cent Due To COVID

In India, prostate cancer screening plummeted by 34% in the latter two years of the Covid epidemic. Even in 2021, the numbers did not return to pre-pandemic levels, and in fact, they were lower than in 2016.

A total of 4,46,601 male samples were included in the study. Twenty per cent of these received abnormal outcomes. The age group over 85 years had the largest percentage of abnormal prostate cancer values (36%), followed by 61 to 85 years (36%). (24 per cent). Furthermore, the East and North (20%) zones had the largest percentage of abnormal prostate cancer results, while the South zone had the lowest (15 per cent).

Prostate Cancer Is Second Most Common Cancer In India

After lung cancer, prostate cancer is the second most diagnosed cancer in men and the fifth-biggest cause of cancer mortality.

Prostate cancer incidence rates in India ranged from 5.0 to 9.1 per 100,000 per year on average. In India, 85 per cent of prostate tumours are identified late (stages III and IV).

What Is Prostate Cancer?

When cells in the prostate gland begin to grow out of control, prostate cancer develops. The prostate gland is only found in men. It produces some of the fluid found in sperm.

The prostate is located beneath the bladder (a hollow organ that stores urine) and in front of the rectum (the last part of the intestines). Seminal vesicles, located just behind the prostate, produce the majority of the fluid for semen. The urethra, the tube that transports urine and sperm out of the body through the penis, runs through the prostate's core.

The prostate's size can alter as a man gets older. It is around the size of a walnut in younger men, but it can be much larger in older guys.

(With inputs from agencies)

