Prostate Cancer Drugs, Antiandrogens, That Suppress Male Sex Hormones May Help Treat COVID-19 Patients

New research has found that advanced prostate cancer drugs that suppress androgens can help in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Read on to know more.





The last one and a half years have shown us that COVID-19 is a tough virus and medical professionals have a tough time treating patients especially those with complications. Since the emergence of this virus, experts have been trying to find a cure. They have also repurposed many drugs for treatment of COVID-19 patients. Now, new research at the University of Essex and Imperial College London has found that drugs typically used to treat prostate cancer may also be a good treatment option for COVID-19. The study is part of ongoing research at Essex to find existing drugs that can reduce the ability of the virus to enter cells and block it from infecting the body. This particular virus attacks different organs though it causes primarily respiratory distress by affecting the lungs. The scientists conducting this study focused on one of the proteins the virus uses to enter lung cells - TMPRSS2.

Suppressing male sex hormones can help in treatment

The researchers found that reducing levels of the above-mentioned protein may be a treatment option for COVID-19. Male sex hormones, or androgens, are known to increase the levels of TMPRSS2 in several tissues, most notably in the prostate. Treatment with the androgen-blocking drug enzalutamide, a well-tolerated drug widely used in advanced prostate cancer, reduced TMPRSS2 levels in lab cultures of human lung cells. Importantly, antiandrogens significantly reduced SARS-CoV-2 entry and infection in lung cells. This study lends support to other researchers from around the world that calls for clinical trials to assess the effectiveness of antiandrogens as a potential treatment option for COVID-19.

Role of antiandrogens in COVID treatment

According to Dr Greg Brooke, School of Life Sciences at Essex, "Men are more likely to become seriously unwell and die from COVID-19 compared to women. This suggests the male sex hormone androgen may play a role in SARS-CoV-2 severity." Dr Brooke has been working on the role of androgens in cancer. Faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, he decided to investigate if antiandrogens, drugs used for the treatment of prostate cancer, can reduce SARS-CoV-2 infection. He says that via this study, researchers were able to demonstrate that these drugs reduce the ability of the virus to enter the lungs. He further states that the data of this study supports clinical trials to investigate if antiandrogens can reduce COVID-19 severity in people infected with the virus.

Repurposing tried and tested drugs for COVID-19

Professor Charlotte Bevan, Imperial College London, says, "This study not only supports further clinical investigation of these prostate cancer drugs but suggests other drugs we can test that could be useful in the COVID-19 effort. As we have learnt from cancer, it is important to have a range of drugs available in the armoury. And drugs that are tried-and-tested and approved in other diseases have the advantage that they can be re-purposed in this way relatively quickly."

(With inputs from Agencies)