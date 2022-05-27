- Health A-Z
Pollen is one of the most common causes of allergies during the spring season. In people who are sensitive to pollen from grass, weeds and trees, exposure to these allergens can cause symptoms such sneezing, congestion (feeling stuffy), and itchy, watery eyes, nose and mouth. These occur due to inflammation and swelling of the lining of the nose and conjunctiva (the protective tissue of your eyes). If you're prone to pollen allergies, we have some expert tips on how to deal with it.
"Seasonally the foliage changes. In spring new leaves come, trees and plants blossom. The flowers release pollen. This leads to allergies in those sensitive to the specific pollen," said Dr. Jayalakshmi TK, Consultant Pulmonology, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai.
She recalled how Bengaluru once had a very good tree coverage, the reason why it was called garden city, and due to which visitors and persons staying there would experience very severe seasonal allergies.
According to allopathy, allergies occur because the body is producing histamine and other chemicals in response to the allergen or pollen. This is due to inflammatory changes in the blood that leads to more eosinophils and cells that release histamines and other mediators, Dr. Jayalakshmi explained.
The best treatment is avoiding the pollen exposure. Pollen allergies is usually treated using antihistamine like cetrizine and anti-inflammatory medications like steroids, usually in the form of inhalers. The allergic reaction can also cause the breathing tubes, the bronchi and bronchioles to constrict. Hence, bronchodilator medications are also used as inhalers, syrups nor tablets.
Pollen allergy is different from other allergies in that it is seasonal and also place dependent. A person can have allergy in one state and be absolutely not in another state or country. Seasonal flowering of plants leads to pollen allergies in spring and summer seasons commonly in western countries.
If you're prone to pollen allergy, the best thing is to stop exposing to the allergen. Remove potted plans, etc. from inside the home. Avoid visits to gardens or parks. Wearing masks may help reduce the exposure.
When left untreated, pollen allergy may lead to complications like nasal polyps, sinusitis which may be acute or chronic, throat infections, severe chronic headache, ear infections and can also trigger asthma.
