Prone To Pollen Allergies? Things You Can Do At Home To Reduce The Symptoms

If you’re prone to pollen allergy, the best thing is to stop exposing to the allergen.

If left untreated, pollen allergy may lead to complications like nasal polyps, sinusitis, throat infections, ear infections as well as asthma.

Pollen is one of the most common causes of allergies during the spring season. In people who are sensitive to pollen from grass, weeds and trees, exposure to these allergens can cause symptoms such sneezing, congestion (feeling stuffy), and itchy, watery eyes, nose and mouth. These occur due to inflammation and swelling of the lining of the nose and conjunctiva (the protective tissue of your eyes). If you're prone to pollen allergies, we have some expert tips on how to deal with it.

"Seasonally the foliage changes. In spring new leaves come, trees and plants blossom. The flowers release pollen. This leads to allergies in those sensitive to the specific pollen," said Dr. Jayalakshmi TK, Consultant Pulmonology, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai.

She recalled how Bengaluru once had a very good tree coverage, the reason why it was called garden city, and due to which visitors and persons staying there would experience very severe seasonal allergies.

Why some people get pollen allergies?

According to allopathy, allergies occur because the body is producing histamine and other chemicals in response to the allergen or pollen. This is due to inflammatory changes in the blood that leads to more eosinophils and cells that release histamines and other mediators, Dr. Jayalakshmi explained.

The best treatment is avoiding the pollen exposure. Pollen allergies is usually treated using antihistamine like cetrizine and anti-inflammatory medications like steroids, usually in the form of inhalers. The allergic reaction can also cause the breathing tubes, the bronchi and bronchioles to constrict. Hence, bronchodilator medications are also used as inhalers, syrups nor tablets.

How pollen allergy is different from other types of allergies?

Pollen allergy is different from other allergies in that it is seasonal and also place dependent. A person can have allergy in one state and be absolutely not in another state or country. Seasonal flowering of plants leads to pollen allergies in spring and summer seasons commonly in western countries.

What to do when one is prone to pollen allergy?

If you're prone to pollen allergy, the best thing is to stop exposing to the allergen. Remove potted plans, etc. from inside the home. Avoid visits to gardens or parks. Wearing masks may help reduce the exposure.

If one gets pollen allergy, what s/he can do at home to reduce the symptoms?

Taking antiallergy medications and antihistamines may help reduce the symptoms.

Simple saline nasal spray can help to reduce nasal stuffiness and irritation.

Nasal sprays containing steroids and antihistamines give good relief and may need to be continued for the season.

There are older techniques like jalaneti or Neti pot which give a saline nasal irrigation. This washes away the deposits of pollen and has been shown to be beneficial.

In severe cases oral steroids may be needed and inhaled steroid plus bronchodilator medications. There are antibIgE medications like Omalizumab injections which have also been shown to benefit in severe allergic rhinitis.

Complications from untreated pollen allergy

When left untreated, pollen allergy may lead to complications like nasal polyps, sinusitis which may be acute or chronic, throat infections, severe chronic headache, ear infections and can also trigger asthma.